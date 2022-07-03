The average price for a home in Fairbanks jumped from $302,013 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $374,050 in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest report of economic indicators put out by the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Now, interest rates are rising and the market is cooling off, according to one real estate expert.
Home prices in the Fairbanks area have been on a steady rise since 2017, numbers compiled by the borough show, and it’s accelerated in recent years as hundreds of people relocate to the borough due to the military buildup at Eielson Air Force Base.
In 2005, the average home in the Fairbanks area sold for $196,785, according to numbers compiled by the borough. In 2015, the average price for a home was $222,329. Last year, the average home sold for $293,016.
The recent jump in home prices was most prevalent in four- and five-bedroom homes. The average price for a five bedroom home during the first quarter of this year is listed in the borough’s Community Research Quarterly as $599,994, up from $395,966 during the three months prior. The average cost to buy a four bedroom home from January through March was listed as $446,711, up from $378,803, which was the average price for a four bedroom home during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The most common type of home bought and sold in the Fairbanks area is a three bedroom home. The average cost rose from $322,925 in late 2021 to $357,114 in early 2022, the data shows.
“I think the party is over a little bit or at least it’s heading that direction,” said real estate agent Bobby Desrochers with Gold Standard Real Estate and a past president of the local board of realtors.
Desrochers thinks the recent borough numbers are inflated. A person can get a three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a garage for around $300,000, he said.
Sellers are starting to make concessions on closing costs and, with interest rates rising, buyers are less willing to make offers above the appraised value of homes, Desrochers said.
“We’re definitely seeing a change here just in the last couple of weeks,” he said.
Don’t expect home prices to fall, however.
Desrochers is predicting home prices in the Fairbanks area hold steady as they did in 2008 despite the global recession.