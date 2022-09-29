An independent investigation into the firing of the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. found no evidence of political retribution or interference from the governor.
The new report released on Wednesday suggests that strained relationships led permanent fund trustees to fire Executive Director Angela Rodell last December. They offered to allow her to resign, and she angrily refused, the report states.
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee hired Schwabe, Williamson and Wyatt to conduct an investigation into what led to Rodell’s termination.
Rodell maintains that she was let go for political reasons because she opposed draws from the multi-billion investment fund that were supported by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The investigation found no concrete evidence to support Rodell’s claim.
“There were not private communications between the trustees [of the permanent fund] and the governor,” investigator Howard S. Trickey told state lawmakers on Wednesday. “The governor’s office did not impact or influence the decision.”
The report is based on the sworn testimony, witnesses’ interviews and a document review.
Rodell did not attend the meeting, and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful. State legislators commissioned the investigation and discussed the results at a meeting of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, held in Anchorage and streamed online.
No action was taken, but a couple of legislators questioned whether Rodell’s firing was justified, and one legislator said Rodell might be owed a settlement.
The investigators found that the trustees failed to follow established criteria for evaluating Rodell but that her sacking due to a loss of confidence in her leadership was valid and legal. She was an at-will employee.
“The trustees’ decision to terminate the executive director in December 2021 did not precipitate from any single event or occurrence,” the law firm’s report reads. “Rather, a series of circumstances — many of which were perceived differently by different trustees — resulted in a majority of trustees losing confidence in the executive director’s leadership.”
Reasons given for Rodell’s abrupt termination last year included lackluster performance reviews starting in 2018 and low scores from investment staff who were surveyed about her performance, according to the report by Schwabe, Williamson and Wyatt. In 2018, Rodell was asked to complete executive leadership training.
A press release and a social media post also drew disapproval from some trustees.
Trustee Craig Richards told investigators that Rodell “had a tendency to resist board direction she did not agree with, and to control the flow of information in order to achieve her desired results.”
Trustees were also disappointed by her performance at a couple of meetings last year.
At one meeting, Rodell asked for 15 new positions for the agency without providing enough justification for the staffing increase, according to the report.
She reportedly brought a facilitator to a meeting to discuss long-term goals for the permanent fund without notifying the full board of her plans.
She was dismissed from her position after a 5-1 vote. At the time, the board of trustees did not disclose the reasons for her termination. State lawmakers have expressed alarm that she was fired haphazardly and without a transition plan in place. The Alaska Permanent Fund provides about 70% of the annual revenue needed to provide state services.
Rodell drew a salary of $389,000, up from $290,000 in 2015, the year she was hired.
The Permanent Fund grew by more than 60% during Rodell’s tenure. Permanent fund trustees credit the returns as a team effort.
Preliminary interviews to find a permanent replacement for Rodell are being conducted this month, according to a Sept. 13 announcement from the permanent fund corporation. Finalists will be interviewed at a special board meeting next month.
The lawyers who looked into Rodell’s firing are recommending that a consistent process for evaluating the performance of the executive director be developed that “takes politics out of the equation.”