Angela Rodell

Angela Rodell, who directed the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. since 2015, was removed from her position by the board of trustees that oversees the multi-billion-dollar fund.

 Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

An independent investigation into the firing of the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. found no evidence of political retribution or interference from the governor.

The new report released on Wednesday suggests that strained relationships led permanent fund trustees to fire Executive Director Angela Rodell last December. They offered to allow her to resign, and she angrily refused, the report states.

