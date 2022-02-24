New details were released Wednesday surrounding the death of a U.S. Army Alaska soldier killed in an on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson base last month.
According to a preliminary report, Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, 20, had been removing a jack stand from a containerized kitchen on Jan. 24. when the unit tipped over and landed on top of her. The mobile kitchen reportedly killed her instantly after tipping at approximately 90-degrees during the tire change.
“Due to reduced traction from an icy surface, the Soldier was unable to get clear of the equipment,” the U.S. army report stated.
Ferrer-Padilla was an Army petroleum supply specialist with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Originally from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, she joined the Army in Sept. 2019 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Lee, Virginia, before reporting to Alaska in August 2020.
“Spc. Ferrer-Padilla was a dedicated professional, loving wife, and faithful friend,” said Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, 6th BEB commander. “An aspiring leader, she brought joy and inspiration to all her fellow paratroopers. The Oak Battalion and Spartan Brigade grieve alongside her family and friends, and offer our sincere condolences.”
Ferrer-Padilla had received numerous awards and decorations for her military service, which included the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
She was the first U.S. Army soldier killed in an industrial mishap this year, according to the report.