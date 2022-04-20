A 36-page report released by the Pentagon’s watchdog office states that U.S. Arctic bases aren’t prepared for the long-term impacts of climate change. The report was released April 13 by the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office.
The U.S. has six military installations in Arctic regions, including five in Alaska and one in Greenland. Fort Greely, Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base are in the greater Fairbanks North Star Borough region.
Climate issues
A lot of the specific discussion about climate change impacts was redacted because it contained sensitive information, but general information and examples were available.
Inspectors visiting Fort Wainwright observed that climate change was already impacting military operations or exercises. Heightened wildfire risks “halted training for two Pacific Air Forces fighter squadrons at Fort Wainwright,” the report states.
Only one squadron was able to carry out only 59% of the planned training. As a result, the “squadrons were unable to expend over $3.8 million of ammunition that was planned for the training,” according to the report.
During the 2019 wildfire season, Fort Wainwright had to spend an additional $5.5 million a year on top of an annual $1.5 million in wildfire prevention.
The report notes that U.S. Army Alaska has implemented several measures to respond to wildfires. Additionally, it “established a Fire Mitigation Community of Interest that includes Army, Air Force, Bureau of Land Management members, and community members from the Fort Wainwright area” following a particularly bad 2013 fire season.
According to the report, officials assigned to Eielson Air Force Base’s F-35A fighter aircraft “described the challenges from the soil freezing and thawing beneath the infrastructure on the base.”
Some of the photographs displayed problems such as “undulations in the road near the entrance to the Eielson AFB Ammunition Supply Point.” Effects of freezing and thawing on the runway were also observed.
Fort Greely, in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, faces regular flooding changes. In May 2020, a creek near the installation flooded and covered more than five acres and in some places was deeper than 20 feet.
Flooding was observed to be responsible for the erosion of portions of several roads on Fort Greely.
Investigators noted Fort Greely building a successful airfield drainage project as a flood mitigation measure.
Challenges
According to the report, leaders at the six installations “did not conduct installation resilience assessments and planning required by DOD directive and public law.” Most leaders, the report adds, “were unfamiliar with military installation resilience planning requirements, processes, and tools, and installation leaders did not comply with requirements.”
The cause of the lack of preparedness was because leaders focused on existing weather and energy challenges rather than “analyzing their installations’ infrastructure, assets, and mission exposure and vulnerability to climate change.” Other reasons for the lack of preparedness included a lack of resources and the fact that DOD and Service Components did not provide guidance for implementing military installation resilience assessments.
Officials at some of the military bases also cited insufficient funding to implement climate-related projects or priorities. The military installations weren’t named.
Commitment
Despite the lack of preparedness, the report indicates that the DOD is planning or executing projects in its Arctic installations.
“These projects represent billions of dollars in infrastructure investment to support increased Arctic operations and space awareness,” the report states.
Responses from the Departments of the Army and Air Force concurred with the inspector general’s report and with the recommendations that installation leaders should be better equipped to handle climate-related issues.
Shoring up long-term needs has been deemed essential as the Arctic installations are considered critical to the nation’s defense, according to the report.
The report also states that 79 military installations across the nation are vulnerable to climate-related issues, two-thirds incur flooding damage and one half are subject to drought and or wildfires. In addition, extreme weather and changing climate have caused hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of damage in the United States over the last five years.