Building a bridge across the Tanana River was the last challenge that had to be overcome to complete the Interior Alaska Railroad.
Col. Frederick Mears, renowned for his bridge building expertise, wanted to build a single-span bridge across the distance of 704 feet, but that feat had been accomplished only once, with a bridge in Ohio that stretched 760 feet.
A design by consulting engineers Modjeski and Angier of Chicago made it possible. The design avoided the necessity for piers in the river, which were subject to damage from ice floes every spring. The bridge was also elevated to allow river traffic to pass beneath.
The entire bridge was fabricated outside of Pittsburgh, transported by rail to Seattle and by boat to Alaska. Construction was closely supervised by Mears, who was also chairman of the Alaska Engineering Commission.
The bridge was built within four months.
“Between November and February, it was fully constructed,” said Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan.
That feat has long been admired by bridge-building engineers. To honor that project and those who made it happen, 22 representatives of two bridge building organizations are coming to Nenana for the Alaska Railroad Centennial celebration on July 15. They will honor Frederick Mears, who oversaw building of the Mears Memorial Bridge, and Ralph Modjeski, who designed it. Modjeski is considered the greatest bridge builder of all time.
The visitors, half of whom are traveling to Alaska from Poland, are members of the Polish Council of Engineers in North America and Modjeski and Masters, one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms.
Initially, the engineers wanted to bestow a plaque that would be placed on the bridge itself, but the Alaska Railroad nixed that idea, fearing visitors would scramble up to the bridge, causing a safety hazard. The Nenana mayor had a better idea.
He suggested the plaque be displayed at the new city square, the same location as the city’s new gazebo, donated by the Alaska Railroad. A replica of the bridge as a future visitor destination, might be a good idea, he suggested.
The bridge builders ran with it — in a big way. They agreed to pay for construction of the replica, which turned into a 4½-foot to-scale bridge.
City workers poured a foundation for the monument. Local welder Jamie Hanson used a laser to cut the steel for the foundation and then welded it together.
“He studied the railroad bridge, they way they built it and he is building a V-shaped frame, like box beams, with braces just like the railroad bridge, with old-fashioned rivets they don’t even make anymore,” the mayor said. “He ordered them from an antique group then heated them up and put them in place. It looks authentic to the time period.”
“The bridge,” he said, “will span the top of it.”
Original drawings of the bridge from 100 years ago show riverbanks on both sides. Hansen took that into account. He had a company in Fairbanks use a water jet to cut steel plates so the frame includes the river and abutments. The base plate is also cut out in the shape of Alaska.
“It’s all coming together,” Verhagan said.
The replica arrived this week and is being installed, the mayor said. A plaque explaining significance of the bridge will be part of the display.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.
Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.