Building a bridge across the Tanana River was the last challenge that had to be overcome to complete the Interior Alaska Railroad.

Col. Frederick Mears, renowned for his bridge building expertise, wanted to build a single-span bridge across the distance of 704 feet, but that feat had been accomplished only once, with a bridge in Ohio that stretched 760 feet.

