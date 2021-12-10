Rep. Don Young led passage of a House bill this week to restore and expand buffalo herds on tribal lands in Alaska and more than a dozen other states. He described the legislation as long overdue and a major accomplishment for Indigenous people.
The Indian Buffalo Management Act of 2021 passed on a House vote of 373-52. A companion bill is under Senate consideration.
“The tragic decimation of these iconic animals remains one of the darkest chapters in America’s history, and we must be doing all that we can to reverse the damage done not only to the American buffalo, but to the way of life of Native peoples across our country,” said Young, a ranking member of the subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.
The legislation provides assistance to tribes and tribal organizations in managing, restoring and expanding American buffalo herds.
The national InterTribal Buffalo Council described House approval as historic for America’s tribes.
The council and its members “have been working for 30 years to assist tribes in returning buffalo to our lands and to our people,” Ervin Carlson, council president said, after the passage.
The council’s mission is to re-establish buffalo herds in the U.S. Its work and outreach extends to Alaska Native members, including the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor and the villages of Ruby and Stevens.
American buffalo, a species of the bison, used to roam in larger numbers in Interior Alaska.
Today, there are an estimated 400 wild, free-ranging bison near Delta Junction, according to the state of Alaska.
The federal legislation would establish a permanent program for cultivating herds of American buffalo and improving buffalo habitat. Under the terms of the federal legislation, tribal organizations would be able to apply for and receive grants to fund programs for growing the number of buffalo.
Tribes and tribal organizations would also be eligible for funding to assist with commercial activities to market and sell buffalo meat.
Young said the legislation will not only enhance economic opportunities but also provide a source of food for Indigenous people.
“The demise of the buffalo was the demise of the American Indian. Done deliberately. Now we’re trying to restore it on Indian land,” Young said.
In a House floor speech, Young lauded buffalo meat and buffalo jerky as a delicious food source. “For those in this great chamber who have not eaten buffalo burgers, you better try it,” Young said. “It is one of the better meats.”