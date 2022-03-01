The United States would have the authority to seize Russian yachts and commercial vessels entering U.S. waters and ports under legislation proposed by U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Young’s proposal would align with Britain’s blockade of Russian ships announced Monday. Britain’s Treasury Secretary said Russian vessels are no longer allowed to enter its ports, following the country’s “unprovoked, premeditated attack” against Ukraine.
“The congressman’s legislation includes a ban on Russian vessels entering U.S. waters and ports, which overlaps to a degree with Britain’s action,” said Zack Brown, Young’s spokesperson.
“However, Congressman Young’s legislation goes a step further to truly put pressure on Russian oligarchs and commercial interests by authorizing the seizure of Russian owned and flagged vessels, which would then be auctioned.”
Targeting oligarchs on mega-yachts
Young’s bill to bar Russian yachts and commercial ships from U.S. waters targets oligarchs “living lavish lifestyles on mega-yachts” as President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, Young said.
The BOATS Act, or Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure Act, would also authorize the seizure of Russian-owned vessels “flying flags of convenience from other nations,” according to Young’s office.
Under the proposed bill, the U.S. government would have the authority to auction the vessels and their contents, with proceeds providing humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.
Sen. Dan Sullivan said Monday that he would like to see the proposed legislation go further. “In addition to seizing vessels, I want to see an even broader effort to seize the money these oligarchs have stolen from the Russian people and stashed away in bank accounts around the world or used to buy multi-million-dollar flats in London and Paris,” Sullivan said.
“We need to take this stolen money back and expose the corruption to the Russian people — especially the spoils of Vladimir Putin who has probably stolen more from his own people — tens of billions of dollars— than any other dictator in Russian history,” Sullivan said.
In anticipation of potential sanctions by the U.S. and European countries, some wealthy Russians are moving their yachts toward Montenegro and the Maldives, CNBC reported. One of the Russian-owned yachts identified is valued at $25 billion and features a helicopter landing pad, beach club and glass-bottom swimming pool with a waterfall.
A corrupt government
Sanctioning Russia’s oligarchs is likely to have some impact, said Dr. Forrest Nabors, professor and chair of the political science department at University of Alaska.
“The Russian government is very corrupt, and it tends to elevate a moneyed oligarchy. They are not only rich thanks to the government but they are powerful,” Nabors said. “Putin depends on them for political support. They scratch each other backs. If they lose their yachts and villas, that could be painful for them.”
Nabors said the sanctions against the oligarchy need to be viewed within the framework of more serious financial and high-tech penalties the U.S. and European countries are imposing against Russia.
The Treasury Department took steps Monday to sanction Russia’s central bank assets in the U.S. and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
The efforts are to curb Russia’s ability to tap reserves in order to lessen the impacts of existing sanctions.
More than 500,000 Ukranians have poured into neighboring European countries as they flee bombs and missile attacks targeting homes, apartment buildings, schools and hospitals.
Said Young: “America and the rest of the freedom-loving world continue to stand with the Ukrainian people in this time of needless violence and infringement on sovereignty. I continue supporting severe sanctions to devastate Putin’s ability to use Russia’s economy as a piggy bank to commit global atrocities.”