Rep. Don Young and other lawmakers are urging Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to allow medically prescribed cannabis for veterans with PTSD, addiction and other health issues.
Young joined Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, David Joyce of Ohio and Barbara Lee of California in sending a letter to the VA secretary asking him to move quickly to grant patients access to medical cannabis.
“Research has shown that cannabis can be safe and effective in targeted pain management. Additionally, cannabis has proven benefits in managing PTSD and other health issues, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and seizure disorders. Despite its efficacy, antiquated bureaucratic red tape continues to deny veterans these life-altering treatments,” the House members said in the letter.
The four co-chair the Cannabis Caucus in Congress. They noted that more than 20 military veterans die by suicide each day.
“It is past time we stop barring access from these innovative therapies,” the lawmakers said.
Compared to the general population, VA patients suffer twice the rate of fatal accidental poisonings from opioids, and that opioid abuse is seven times higher among VA patients, the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
VA patients also are 50% more likely to suffer from chronic pain than the generation population, they said.
The bipartisan Cannabis Caucus was co-founded by Republicans Reps. Dana Rohrabacher and Young and Democratic Reps. Jared Polis and Blumenauer.
In November, Young was among four Republicans House members to introduce the States Reform Act, which would end the federal prohibition of marijuana and allow states to ban or commercially regulate cannabis like alcohol.