Children in the audience join in at the stage for the Pledge of Allegiance during the Festival Fairbanks's annual Veterans Day Ceremony Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at the Westmark Hotel. U.S. President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed November 11th as Armistice Day in 1919, commemorating the official end of World War I a year earlier. The name of the holiday was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans, not just those who served in WWI.