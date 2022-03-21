Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House and its most senior member, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday morning that Young's body will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi's office said that a formal ceremony and memorial service will be held with Young's family and invited guests on March 29. There will be a viewing that is open to members of Congress.
“For five decades, he was an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress: a serious legislator always bringing people together to do the people’s work," Pelosi said.
Young died Friday while traveling to Alaska. Young, his wife, Anne, and staff members were on an Alaska Air flight from Los Angeles to Seattle when the 88-year-old congressman lost consciousness.
The plane had been making a descent into Seattle. Medical personnel and staff on board were unable to resuscitate him. First responders from the Port of Seattle Fire and Rescue team were waiting for the congressman when the plane arrived and also made attempts to revive him. Young was pronounced dead in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines later provided assistance transporting Young's body from Seattle to Washington, D.C. The airline provided a special plane with the banner, "Honoring those who served."
The Alaska Air pilot who transported Young read a dedication to the late congressman before the flight took off, and Young received a salute from Seattle rescue workers as his coffin was placed on the plane.
Upon landing, U.S. Capitol police carried the coffin in a motorcade to a Washington, D.C., funeral home.
Young's office said Monday that plans and information on a celebration of Young’s life are expected soon. Young's wife, Anne, and his staff returned to Washington, D.C.