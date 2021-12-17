In a bipartisan show of force, House Republicans rushed to the defense of Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, after a Russian politician threatened him on live television. Leading the charge was 88-year-old Rep. Don Young.
The threat against Gallego was made after he returned from Ukraine this week, where Russia's military forces are gathering at the countries’ shared borders. Gallego urged the Biden administration to sanction Russia and arm Ukraine.
Aleksei Zhuravlyov, who chairs Russia’s nationalist Rodina Party, responded on national TV in Russia that Gallego should be kidnapped and imprisoned in Russia for his remarks.
Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, dropped an F-bomb in a tweeted response.
GOP and Democratic lawmakers also took to his defense. They included Florida Rep. Michael Waltz and Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, both Republicans, who tweeted support for Gallego.
California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said on social media: "You threaten any of us — Democrat or Republican — and we will unite against your bully regime.”
But the best line of defense was tweeted by Young, the oldest member serving in Congress.
“I heard the Russians are trying to come after my buddy Ruben Gallego,” Young tweeted. “Don’t worry Ruben, I’m the only Member of Congress with the skills, training, and experience to bring a knife to a gunfight."
The tweet included a photo of Young, in suit and tie, holding a knife. The post had been retweeted more than 200 times Friday afternoon.
This is not the first time that Young has displayed his knife as a member of Congress.
Former House Speaker John Boehner told Politico that Young once held a 10-inch knife to his throat, after Boehner tried to delete Alaska pork from a bill.
Young later acknowledged that Boehner’s story was “mostly true,” except the knife was not that long.