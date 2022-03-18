U.S. Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska for 25 terms in the House of Representatives, has died.
Young, 88, was the oldest and longest-serving member in the U.S. Congress. He was a member of the Natural Resources Committee in the current Congress. He had planned to seek re-election in 2022.
Young and his wife, Ann, were on a plane bound for Alaska when he suddenly died.
Rep. Young’s office released a statement Friday evening: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side.”
A former teacher, trapper and riverboat captain, Young’s policymaking and votes in Washington, D.C, helped to shape the growth and development of Alaska. He represented Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski released a statement Friday evening. “I am saddened beyond belief about the loss of my friend. We have lost a giant who we loved dearly and who held Alaska in his heart — always.”
Murkowski said she was shocked by the suddenness of his passing, which occurred aboard a flight from Washington to Alaska. “Don was coming home to the place that he loved, and to the people that loved him best. We love you, Don.”
U.S. Sen Dan Sullivan said he was in shock over Young’s death. Sullivan often described the teamwork and partnership of Alaska’s three-member delegation in moving Alaska-specific policies through Congress.
“He was a dear friend and mentor, and I have learned so much from this great Alaskan. The Alaska that we know and love today is a reality because of the tireless work of Don Young,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan and his wife, Julie, issued the following statement Friday night: “Like all Alaskans, Julie and I are saddened, shocked, and devastated by the sudden passing of our Congressman Don Young. His spirit — authentic, tenacious, indomitable, a man of the people — epitomized our great state to such a degree that there was a sense he’d always be with us, that he’d live forever.”
The Sullivans extended their condolences to Young’s wife, adults daughters and grandchildren.
Spirit and independence of Alaska
Young embodied the spirit and independence of Alaska to the people who knew him best, from his constituents to the state’s leaders.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this amazing man who, in many ways, formed Alaska into the great state it is today,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. “Hours after being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, he was leading the historic battle for approval of the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline. Shortly after, he was impressively honored in 1973 as the ‘Freshman Congressman of the Year.’ This is the congressman whom Alaska will remember forever.”
Dunleavy and his wife, Rose, extended their condolences to Young’s family. The governor will order that the state and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at a date to be determined.
Young served for nearly a half-century. He was the only remaining member in Congress to have been in office since the Nixon administration.
The Alaska Republican Party recognized the passing of Young Friday. Young was scheduled to be a keynote speaker at next month’s state party convention in Fairbanks.
Ann Brown, who chairs the state GOP, said party leadership “is sad to learn that the Republican Party’s longest-serving member of the House of Representatives passed away unexpectedly today.”
Brown recalled Young as a “titan and Alaskan legend.”
“Our beautiful state, that he loved and served dutifully, owes him so much. Congressman Young will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” Brown said.
Legacy of projects for Alaska
His tenure in Congress paralleled the growth of the 49th state. Young was known for bringing federal funds home to Alaska for community and statewide projects.
Alaska topped most other states in federal funds secured in the $1.5 trillion appropriations bill that President Biden recently signed into law.
In the House, he carried infrastructure projects that total more than $23 million. Murkowski had publicly thanked Young for leveraging his influence for the bill’s adoption, which will bring clean water and broadband to many of Alaska’s rural and remote villages.
“A fierce defender of Alaska since elected to Congress in 1973, nearly everything that has advanced for Alaska is a result of Don Young’s tenacious work,” Zack Brown, Young’s spokesman said in a statement Friday evening.
“From the Trans-Alaska pipeline, to the Ketchikan Shipyard, to the Magnuson Stevens Act, which transformed the American fishing industry, to the numerous land exchanges he fought for, Don Young’s legacy cannot be overstated.
“‘Every day, I try to do something for somebody and some group,’ Congressman Young once said. ‘And every day I try to learn something new. We all go into the ground the same way. The only thing we leave behind are our accomplishments.’”
The congressman first took office after winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Nick Begich, who died in a plane crash in 1972.
In 2022, he faced an early challenge by Begich’s grandson, Nick Begich III.
“Don Young’s legacy as a fighter for the state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and his honor. We will miss him dearly. His family, his staff, and his many friends ask Alaskans for their prayers during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.
“In the coming days, we will be sharing more details about plans for a celebration of his life and his legacy.”