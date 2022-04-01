With firearms the leading cause of death among children and teens in Alaska, Rep. Adam Wool is sponsoring a bill to require gun owners to keep firearms locked and secure.
Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, talked about the aim of his legislation this week with members of the House State Affairs Committee.
“This is just preventative, trying to keep guns out of the hands of kids and people wishing to harm themselves. If that can happen from this bill, I think we have accomplished a lot,” Wool told lawmakers. “This bill is not meant to be punitive. No one is going to come knocking on your door looking for unlocked guns,” Wool added.
However, police may cite a violator when responding to a domestic violence complaint or other call about criminal activity.
Alaska has the highest firearm suicide rate for children and teens 18 and younger, according to figures provided by Wool’s office. Alaska has the second-highest rate of accidental shooting deaths among children.
Wool’s secure gun storage bill would require the use of locks and other secure storage devices when guns are not under the control of an adult and in the presence of a minor. Secure gun storage also would be required around people of any age unauthorized to use firearms, including convicted felons or people with mental illness deemed vulnerable by the courts.
Most gun locks and lock boxes cost from $4 to more than $100, depending on the type of lock and/or storage device.
Roger Brons, store manager of Alaska Ammo in Fairbanks, said that locking devices already come with any purchase of a new firearm. Alaska Ammo sells a range of gun locks and locked storage boxes that are sold separately.
Secure storage for firearms may include cable locks, trigger locks, personalized smart gun locks with biometric data, lock boxes and gun safes with combinations or keys.
Violators are subject to fines of up $500. The fine can go up to $1,000 if the gun is used in a crime. “It is more of an incentive for people to act responsibly,” Wool said.
Ashley Carrick, an aide to Wool, identified several gun deaths in Alaska involving teens and children over the past several years. She said that in a 15-year period, 38 teens and children in Alaska have died in accidental shootings.
Those cases included a 9-year-old Delta Junction boy shot and killed in 2016 by an older brother who picked up a gun to show it off, she said.
A 4-year-old Eagle River girl in 2020 died from a gunshot wound after finding a firearm intended for bear protection that was left unattended on a counter.
“It is important we acknowledge these needless and heartbreaking losses and we take steps to do better for our youth,” Carrick said.
Twenty-three states already have some kind of secure storage laws for firearm safety.
Carrick noted that Alaskans place a high value on gun ownership and support gun safety. She said that evidence from states with gun lock laws suggests that accidental shootings among children and suicide shooting deaths would decrease under a secure storage law.
“Children are endlessly curious and exploration is one of the hallmarks of childhood,” Carrick said. “Even if you have a particularly responsible child, it is impossible to predict the behavior of every child invited into your home.”
The Alaska Public Health Association and the Alaska Pediatric Association are among the bill’s supporters, as well as 21 faith leaders across Alaska.
The committee discussed the need for public education on the importance of safe storage for firearms, with the passage of the new law.
But the committee did not take action on the bill and held it for further discussion.
“I hope this bill bring awareness to the problem of gun accidents and gun suicides,” Wool said in an interview Thursday.
“Passing this simple common-sense bill is an example of a good law overdue,” Wool said.