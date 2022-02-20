Internationally-known geologist Garrik Eduardovich Grikurov became a United States citizen this week.
“It’s just a different feeling of being a citizen of this country,” the 87-year-old retired geologist said. “Which I like very much.”
“He passed with flying colors,” said Officer Jake Parker with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Parker flew to Fairbanks to conduct the final citizenship test and to administer the oath. The ceremony took place in the library at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home on Thursday.
Grikurov moved to Fairbanks seven years ago to live with his daughter and son-in-law, who are both retired from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He now resides at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. His journey to citizenship was delayed repeatedly due to Covid-19, so he and his family eagerly anticipated this day.
The ceremony was attended by Grikurov’s daughter, Alla Grikurova, his son-in-law, Sergei Maurits, and a smattering of friends and staff members from the Pioneer Home. There was, of course, cake, American Flags and heartfelt applause.
Grikurov was born in Leningrad in the Soviet Union and has been an expert in his field since the 1960s, leading parties of Soviet geologist explorers and working with geological societies from other countries. In 1963, he participated in the British Antarctic Survey, in a first ever exchange program.
“I started my research in the Arctic after graduation in 1956,” he recalled. “And spent the first seven years of my working career, my scientific career, in the Russian Arctic.”
Then, he had a chance to go to the other end of the world: the Antarctic.
“That changed my life very much,” he said.
He continued that Antarctic research for another 40 years and spent six seasons in the Antarctic, as well as a full year, at one point. He co-authored a paper in 2013 on the tectonic structure of East Antarctica and was part of the TransArctic 1992 and Arctic 2007 geotransect studies, which yielded findings on the geologic history and tectonics of the Arctic Ocean. He is the author of Geology of the Antarctic Peninsula. He has shared findings from these expeditions at public forums, including at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. His interest and involvement continues today, on a volunteer basis.
“My current work is related to the International Council for Geologic Sciences,” he said. “It has a few subcommissions and every continent has a vice president position in the commission. I was, for 17 years, responsible for Antarctica in this commission.”
He retired due to family reasons when his wife fell ill. But now he is back, voluntarily supporting the current vice president of the Antarctic project who lives in St. Petersburg, Russia.
“My brain is much better than my hands and legs,” said Grikurov, who is in a wheelchair and suffers from arthritis in his fingers. “I cannot move very well, but I can still do something. That makes me very satisfied.”
In the early 1960s, Grikurov served as an interpreter on a Danish ship that visited the Antarctic. They dubbed him 007, after the James Bond secret agent, and he had no idea what they were talking about. Crew members constantly complained about rations on the ship. He thought they said "Russians," not "rations." It led to some confusing and sometimes humorous translations.
Grikurov also has a small ridge named after him in Antarctica.
“I was the first geologist to do some work in the middle of Alexander Island,” he said. “So they decided to call a small ridge after me. I didn’t know about it for a long time.”
In fact, he didn’t learn of it until several years later, after the name was published and approved by the international geologic commission.
When Grikurov was a young student, he considered several different career options, from geology to radio electronics. His son-in-law suggested geology was a romantic choice in those days, offering international travel at a time when travel wasn’t common.
“But then, when I was in 10th grade, the girl I was dating went to study at the mining institute,” he said. “I decided to follow, but she was a year ahead of me, so by the time I joined, she was married.”
“It was romantic,” he admitted, just not the way his son-in-law thought. He did, however, meet his future wife at the institute. Married more than 50 years, she died 13 years ago.
His career choice veered drastically from that of his parents. His father was a music conductor at a major Russian theater and his mother was an accomplished pianist.
“My parents thrived to make me follow their path, but it didn’t work,” he said. “I didn’t show any real ability to sit at the piano for several hours a day.”
But he did develop a love for classical music and opera, which he nurtures to this day.
Grikurov moved to the Fairbanks Pioneer Home in March 2021. He is a man who likes living on a schedule.
“It’s the right place for me,” he said.