Kotzebue’s child care center closed more than a decade ago, and the community hasn’t had one since. Tracey Schaeffer and her daughter Bailey are trying to change that. They are tribally exempt child care providers through the Maniilaq Association of northwestern tribes, which would allow them to watch four children. But they’ve been working since November to get a state license, which would increase their capacity to 12 kids, but still haven’t gotten the certification they need to open.

“If we have 12 kids, 12 parents get to go to work,” Schaeffer said. “So I know that doesn’t seem like an enormous amount. But it’s a start, you know?”