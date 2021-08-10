After more than three months, law enforcement officials have released further information about the human remains found in a partially buried freezer outside of Tok.
The remains found in April have been identified as those of Michael Lynn Teffeteller. Teffeteller, a 67-year-old Anchorage resident, was last known to be alive in 2018, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers are investigating Teffeteller’s death as a homicide.
According to Investigator Matthew Iverson, Teffeteller was not reported missing and troopers are unsure how long his remains had been in the freezer.
“I wish I did know,” Iverson said. Based on their investigation, Teffeteller was last alive about three years ago.
However, Iverson wouldn’t say if Teffeteller had been dead since 2018 because he could not talk about the level of decomposition of the body. He also could not give the specific cause of death.
Teffeteller’s body was discovered on April 26 near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff. Troopers received a report of human remains in a partially buried freezer in the woods roughly 100 feet from the road. Both the freezer and the remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.
The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are seeking information about Teffeteller and his murder. Individuals are encouraged to contact the Fairbanks Troopers at 907-451-5100. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.tip411.com/alerts/80296 or by texting 847411.