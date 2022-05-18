Alaskans impacted by flooding on the Yukon and Tanana rivers this spring can now apply for monetary assistance. The state of Alaska is now offering relief grants for Alaskans who experienced flood damage through the Individual Assistance program.
The application period opens today, and the deadline to register for relief is July 12, giving residents about two months to seek assistance.
Residents of four Regional Educational Attendance Areas, or REAAs, are eligible to apply for funding. These are the Yukon-Koyukuk REAA, which includes Manley Hot Springs, the Kuspuk REAA villages of Sleetmute and Red Devil, Glennallen in the Copper River REAA and the city of McGrath in the Iditarod REAA.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency in all of these areas in response to extensive flooding caused by ice jams and snowmelt. This declaration activated the Individual Assistance program.
The goal of the Individual Assistance program is to “help individuals and families with damages and/or expenses related to the disaster event,” according to a press release from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The program has three components: Temporary Housing grants, Housing Assistance grants, and Other Needs Assistance grants.
As its name suggests, Temporary Housing funds go toward short-term lodging while applicants find a permanent place to stay. Housing Assistance helps with “damages to primary homes not covered by insurance,” and Other Needs Assistance is for losses to essential property not covered by insurance. This includes clothing, appliances and furniture, according to information from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. These funds can also be used to pay for cleaning and storage costs, as well as disaster-related medical or funeral expenses that insurance does not cover.
The maximum size of Housing Assistance and Other Needs grants is $18,950 each. Temporary Housing is calculated based on family size and local rates.
People can register for the State Individual Assistance program through the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website, Ready.Alaska.Gov.