A sharply divided Alaska Redistricting Board voted 3-2 to continue defending its political boundary maps, and a special meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled today about whether the municipality should get involved.
This comes after a Superior Court judge in Anchorage criticized the redistricting board’s public process and ordered the panel to “address deficiencies” with political boundaries in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. The judge also suggested that work on Senate district pairings was rushed. The case is now going to the Alaska Supreme Court.
A lawyer for the redistricting board, which met Wednesday, said the ruling this week by Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Matthews introduces novel concepts — for example, that in-person testimony carries more weight than other factors — to the redistricting process.
Three members of the board said they want the state’s highest court to sort it out. They want more clarity before resuming work on the maps. The two dissenting redistricting board members said the board is wasting time and state resources and ought to address problems described by Matthews with districts in East Anchorage and Skagway.
“We could save the state some money on litigation,” board member Melanie Bahnke said. “The fixes are easy.”
Board Chairman John Binkley, a Fairbanks businessman and former Republican legislator, said Matthews “plowed new ground” in his decision and any changes by the board to the political boundaries would be subject to new legal challenges, potentially adding further delays.
June 1 is the deadline for the courts to resolve the litigation so that candidates can file for state office.
Challenges raised
Redistricting happens every 10 years following the U.S. Census in a constitutional process that influences who gets elected to the Alaska Legislature and which political parties gain or lose power. The last stage of the process typically involves lawsuits. Five were filed challenging final maps approved in November.
The judge saw merit in two of the challenges — one from the city of Skagway and one from three Anchorage residents. He rejected the other three lawsuits, by the city of Valdez, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Calista Corp., but those cases can remain in play if those plaintiffs appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court. The deadline to make that decision is today.
In Fairbanks, questions were raised about the new House District 36, which puts residents from Goldstream Valley with a large, mostly rural Interior Alaska district. In January, the Borough Assembly discussed the new maps and decided to hold off and let the legal process unfold before weighing in as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, which is not a party to a lawsuit but an intervener who can provide information.
Assemblyman David Guttenberg, a long-time Goldstream Valley resident and former Democratic state legislator whose nephew, Grier Hopkins, succeeded him in the Alaska House of Representatives, thinks decisions by the redistricting board were clouded by Republican partisanship. He sponsored a resolution for the borough to get involved, and that resolution comes before the assembly today at 5:30 p.m. in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers.
The new maps also have support out of Fairbanks. A coalition involving Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and other Alaska Native organizations has helped the redistricting board defend the new political boundaries. The coalition lobbied hard for House District 36, a unified rural Interior district to correct a problem with the current boundaries that combine Interior villages, such as Huslia, Galena and Nulato, with coastal communities, such as Hooper Bay and Shishmaref.
Before the new maps were finalized, the Borough Assembly weighed in passing a resolution calling for a portion of the borough to be placed in a rural district but the measure did not specify which area.
The public process
In some ways, Judge Matthews’ decision was a rebuke of the redistricting board’s public process.
For weeks, the panel held in-person hearings throughout Alaska and hosted call-in hearings. Matthews wrote that the board failed to offer Senate district pairings for public comment in a timely manner.
The judge wrote that the board violated the Open Meetings Act in its “improper use of executive session,” though not bad enough to “require the Court to void all actions taken by the Board in executive sessions,” the decision reads.
Matthews wrote that the redistricting board failed “to make a good-faith effort to accommodate public testimony in regard to House District 3 and Senate District K.”
He wrote: “If the board could hold public hearings but with no intent to ever listen to or incorporate public comments in the first place, then what purpose would those public hearings serve?”
Matthews said that by requiring the redistricting board to “either accommodate the clear weight of public opinion or explain why it cannot, the danger of hidden partisan agendas is removed.”
The judge’s 171-page decision also gets into whether communication between the board and its attorney is subject to review — or do they have attorney-client privilege? — ultimately writing that it’s an issue for the higher court to address.