A heated argument unfolded at a meeting of the Alaska Redistricting Board on Wednesday over who would serve on a litigation committee as the board faces five lawsuits, now consolidated, contesting new political boundaries adopted for Alaska.
None of the new districts for the Fairbanks North Star Borough are being contested but questions are being raised about districts in Southcentral, Southeast and Western Alaska.
Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and other Alaska Native organizations support the new maps and have requested to join the redistricting board as defendants.
John Binkley and Budd Simpson were narrowly appointed to the litigation committee and will oversee day-to-day legal decision-making, including strategizing, as the consolidated legal case proceeds in Anchorage Superior Court. Binkley, a Fairbanks businessman and former state legislator, is chairman of the redistricting board.
The attorney representing the board is Matt Singer of Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, based in Anchorage.
T.J. Presley, deputy director of the redistricting board, said the litigation committee will bring substantive issues — anything that would impact the political boundaries adopted by the board on Nov. 10 — to the full board for consideration.
Still, some members of the board thought that Nicole Borromeo, executive vice president and general counsel for the Alaska Federation of Natives, ought to belong to the litigation committee instead of Binkley. Borromeo and Simpson are both attorneys.
“We’ve got two attorneys. They should serve on the litigation committee,” said board member Melanie Bahnke. “We have two members who are experts in the matter of law.”
Excluding Borromeo from the litigation committee felt “punitive,” she said. Borromeo and Bahnke both voted against the final maps that the board is now defending.
Lawsuits contesting the maps are largely coming from local governments, including the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the cities of Skagway and Valdez. The Mat-Su borough holds that it is underrepresented and opposes pairings in two House districts where parts of the Mat-Su borough are in the same district as Valdez and as the Denali Borough. The city of Valdez is asking to be in a district with communities along the corridor of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Borromeo said she has concerns about Binkley’s leadership and that his serving on the litigation committee “consolidates way too much power in one person.”
Binkley said the full redistricting board will be consulted on aspects of the lawsuits.
“I don’t see any conflict. I don’t see any necessity to have only people who have a law license,” Binkley said.
Bahnke said that “just because you can doesn’t mean that you should.”
Borromeo said that she will be watching.
“Any delays on part of the board to slow down the litigation process, I am going to be watching for,” she said.
A scheduling hearing is planned on Monday in Anchorage Superior Court.