A Quinhagak man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found near a dumpster in 2020.
Jordan Mark, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 2021 and admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Ida “Girlie” Aguchak on March 15, 2020, according to the Department of Law.
The girl was reported missing after she didn’t return to her Quinhagak home. Searchers found her body on the outskirts of town a few days later. Quinhagak is a village with a population of 700 on the Bering Sea, about 573 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
Prosecutors said that Mark lured Aguchak onto his four-wheeler by offering her a ride home before he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered her. During the search efforts, Mark attempted to mislead authorities by claiming he had already searched the area where Aguchak’s body was later found.
Members of Aguchak’s family attended the sentencing and requested the court impose the maximum sentence of 99 years. Aguchak’s father, Luther Aguchak, told the court that Ida wanted to grow up to be a nurse and help people.
He “took a whole portion of my life away from me,” Luther Aguchak said.
Mark asked the court to sentence him to 45 years and apologized to the victim’s family.
“I apologize for the pain I caused and the hearts I broke,” he said during the hearing. “There is no excuse for what I’ve done. I hope you see past that and see who I actually am. I’m a human being. I made a terrible mistake.”
Prosecutor Bailey Woolfstead asked the court to impose the maximum sentence and argued that Mark made deliberate choices that showed he was not amenable to rehabilitation.
In handing down the sentence, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald classified Mark as a “worst offender” and imposed the highest sentence.
“These actions demonstrate a depravity of heart and derangement of mind that make Jordan Mark too dangerous to live in a civil society,” MacDonald said. “It is impossible to imagine a more depraved, brutal, cold-hearted kidnapping, rape and murder. ... This was deliberate cruelty. It is hard to imagine a more vulnerable victim.”
Mark has not faced previous criminal charges in Alaska, according to court records.