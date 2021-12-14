A Quinhagak man accused of assaulting and murdering a 10-year-old girl in 2020 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree murder on Monday.
Jordan Mark, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of evidence tampering related to the death of Ida "Girlie" Aguchak in Quinhagak.
The girl was reported missing on March 14, 2020. Searchers found her body on the outskirts of town near a dumpster a few days later. Quinhagak is a village with a population of 700 on the Bering Sea about 573 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
A sentencing hearing for Mark is scheduled for June 13, 2022, in front of Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald. First-degree murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum of 99 years.