Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a narcotic that is typically administered to people in chronic pain, including end-stage cancer patients. It is also used as an anesthetic. It is considered 80 times more powerful than morphine and can kill by inhibiting breathing. 

 Tom Gannam

Specific Alaska demographic groups were identified as being more at risk from drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, according to a recent Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Health report.

The report, released July 25, states that Alaska Natives are at higher risk than other ethnic minority groups, men more than women, and particularly among those residing in the Anchorage and Gulf of Alaska regions. The report is based on data between 2017 and 2021 and 778 total overdose deaths covered in that period.

