Specific Alaska demographic groups were identified as being more at risk from drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, according to a recent Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Health report.
The report, released July 25, states that Alaska Natives are at higher risk than other ethnic minority groups, men more than women, and particularly among those residing in the Anchorage and Gulf of Alaska regions. The report is based on data between 2017 and 2021 and 778 total overdose deaths covered in that period.
Public Health released the report as part of an update on overdose deaths in Alaska. According to the report, overdose deaths spiked by 74% from 146 in 2020 to 253 in 2021.
Drug overdose deaths are attributed to 19 deaths for the Interior region.
More than half of overdose deaths (142) were in the Anchorage area. The Gulf Coast region, including Kodiak Island, Kenai Peninsula and the Copper River census area, was a distant second (30), followed by Matanuska-Susitna Valley with 27 deaths.
Sharp increase in Alaska Natives, whites
Deaths increased significantly for both white people and Alaska Native/American Indian demographics from 2020 to 2021: White people rose to 146 from 80; Indigenous deaths rose to 90 from 45 in 2020.
It’s a sharp increase from 2018, when only 22 deaths were reported among Indigenous peoples and 73 among white people.
Overdose deaths attributed to 13 deaths of Black people in 2021, up from 12 in 2020, followed by six Latino deaths and two deaths among Asian/Pacific Islanders. The last three groups come with the caveat that “rates based on fewer than 20 events are statistically unreliable and should be used with caution” or are too small to discern a trend.
Overall, men comprised most of the overdose deaths at 42.2 per 100,000 people; women were 26.9 per 100,000 people.
Drug mixture, fentanyl attributed
The Public Health report reaffirms that fentanyl and methamphetamines were leading causes in the spike of overdose deaths in the past few years. The Alaska Department of Health addressed the concern in April, along with the launch of a public awareness campaign.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for a 150% increase in overdose deaths, while methamphetamine saw a 148% increase. Overall, 58% of overdose deaths involved a drug combination of at least two narcotics, including heroin and meth.
“Multi-drug use can be a significant driver of overdose mortality due to the physiological effects on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems when mixing categories of substances,” the report stated.
The report, along with data from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, noted that fentanyl has been an increasing factor in overdose deaths nationwide, “as fentanyl continues to be mixed with heroin, stimulants and counterfeit pills.”
“In Alaska, fentanyl was involved in nearly three out of four opioid overdose deaths, and many of these fentanyl-involved overdose deaths involved an additional substance, such as methamphetamine or heroin,” the report states. “The high potency of fentanyl combined with the tendency for mixing or co-use with other substances complicates intervention and treatment efforts.”
Emphasis on public awareness
The state, along with regional and local partners, has placed an emphasis on awareness and harm reduction. The Public Health report recommends additional harm reduction efforts “that include naloxone distribution to people who use stimulants, and multi-drug use education on the lethality of combining substances.”
“Engaging with people at high risk of overdose is key to preventing more deaths,” the report states. Mobile crisis units connect people with the most appropriate resources from the onset of a behavioral health crisis through their recovery and follow up care.”
It adds that the Restore Hope in Linkage Program, in partnership with local entities including the city of Fairbanks, “connect[s] people at point of emergency response to treatment and other social services.”
The program, statewide, has seen 34 people engaged in treatment, and a Medicaid Waiver Service has helped to increase behavioral health and mobile outreach and crisis response.
The state has “also been working with tribal and academic partners to incorporate a variety of provider education, training and tools, including Project ECHO, a collaborative model of education that makes specialty knowledge more accessible to rural healthcare providers.”