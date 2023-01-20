About 20 protesters belonging to the local Right to Life chapter held signs and distributed abortion pill reversal hotline leaflets in front of historic Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church Friday evening. Many car drivers honked in support, and now and then a rare jeer came from open windows. Right to Life president Pamela Samash carried a poster reading "Love Them Both." Vice President April Smith's sign said "Pray to End Abortion." Samash told the FDNM "Every life is precious." She quoted children's author Doctor Seuss who said, "Big or small, the Lord God loves them all." Smith said the group's purpose this night was "empowering women to have babies and offering women support."
Protesters gather at Immaculate Conception Church
- Staff report
