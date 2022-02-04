The prosecution has rested its case after three weeks of testimony in the murder trial of Steven H. Downs, the Auburn, Maine man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a young woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago.
Downs, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the university in April of 1993. Downs has pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, defense attorney Jim Howaniec motioned for a judgement of acquittal following testimony from the state’s final witness. He argued prosecutors did not sufficiently identify the defendant in the case.
Chief Assistant Attorney Jenna Gruenstein said that Downs has been linked to the scene of the crime and provided an alibi that had been refuted by his former girlfriend Kate Lee, who testified that he was not in her room at the time of the murder.
“If anything, at this point, the state’s evidence is stronger,” Gruenstein said, further arguing that Downs’ semen has been identified as being inside the victim.
Judge Thomas Temple denied the motion for acquittal. He said the court believes there is adequate proof that Downs could have accessed the murder weapon at the time of Sergie’s death and that the sexual intercourse between the two was not consensual.
Testimony continued Thursday afternoon as the defense began calling witnesses.
Sherman Varney, a certified gun dealer, said that Downs purchased a .22 caliber H&R revolver in October of 2015. Varney testified that Downs inquired about the weapon through Uncle Henry’s — an online classified ad service similar to Craigslist — and subsequently arranged to purchase the revolver for $200.00.
Varney said he purchased the revolver in 2010 from a firearms shop in Livermore, Maine and was unsure of the weapon’s prior history. He said that although he did not keep receipts or records of the transaction, he clearly remembered selling the revolver to Downs in 2015.
“I thought he was large and awkward,” he recalled, adding that he remembered the particular way Downs shot the weapon was strange. “It just kinda stuck with me.”
Investigators seized the weapon — which prosecutors have argued, “could have fired the bullet that killed Sophie” — in February of 2019.
Kenneth Motto, an alternate suspect named by the defense, took the stand Thursday and testified that he was never in the second-floor bathroom in Bartlett Hall on the morning of April 26, 1993. Motto’s DNA was not a match to the semen sample found inside Sergie, investigators said.
Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Friday.