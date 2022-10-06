Don Young’s name could soon be seen across Alaska.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced the Don Young Recognition Act on Sept. 29, a bill that would put the former U.S. representative’s name on Alaska buildings and even a volcano. The bill designates the Fairbanks Federal Building as the Don Young Federal Office Building and renames a job center in Palmer as the Don Young Alaska Job Corp Center. Mount Cerberus, a volcano in the Aleutian Islands, would become Mount Young.
The bill includes a brief history of Young’s life and accomplishments, including his status as the 45th Dean of the House of Representatives.
The Old Federal Building on South Cushman Street was built in 1933. The federal office building on 12th Avenue in Fairbanks was built in 1977 to accommodate more offices as Fairbanks grew along with the oil industry.
The Alaska Job Corps Center in Palmer’s mission is “to teach eligible young people the skills they need to become employable and independent and place them in meaningful jobs or further education.”
“During Congressman Young’s decades-long career of service, he made an outsized impact on our state,” Murkowski said in a release announcing the act. “Through this legislation, my goal is that we not only pay tribute to a great man who did so much for our state, but that it ensures that what he has done for Alaskans is not forgotten. Don Young moved mountains for Alaska, it’s only fitting we name one after him — even if it is a bit unpredictable.”
Young left a mark on the state, Sullivan stated in the release, saying the project is a fitting tribute.
“Future generations will be reminded of this larger than life Alaskan, a true man of the people, who was ceaselessly invested in improving the livelihoods of Alaskans,” Sullivan said.
