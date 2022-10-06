Fairbanks Federal Building

The Federal Building in Fairbanks could soon be renamed the Don Young Federal Office Building.

Don Young’s name could soon be seen across Alaska.

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced the Don Young Recognition Act on Sept. 29, a bill that would put the former U.S. representative’s name on Alaska buildings and even a volcano. The bill designates the Fairbanks Federal Building as the Don Young Federal Office Building and renames a job center in Palmer as the Don Young Alaska Job Corp Center. Mount Cerberus, a volcano in the Aleutian Islands, would become Mount Young.

