The union representing University of Alaska faculty, United Academics, says mediation is not over and the university prematurely declared an impasse.
This “outrageous unilateral and premature move,” according to the union, came after UA President Pat Pitney told the Board of Regents at a special meeting on Monday that neither side has “been making concessions on significant issues for some time.”
The regents voted to implement the university’s last best offer with hopes to secure a 3% salary increase for faculty, whose salaries have been stagnant with only one 1% raise during the last five years, starting July 1. Legislative approval is need, and the Legislature is finishing negotiations on a new state budget.
The two sides are in deep disagreement over compensation, workload, job security and what academic freedom means.
They met last week with a Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service appointed mediator. Another meeting with the mediator is scheduled today (Wednesday), according to Tony Rickard, a professor of mathematics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and chief negotiator for United Academics.
“Our team will be ready to meet with a federal mediator that both sides mutually agreed upon this Wednesday,” he said in a prepared statement. “There is still an agreement to be reached and we fully expect the university to be joining us at mediation on Wednesday.”
The union opposes the last best offer, with annual raises over three years of 3%, 2.5% and 2%, and has sought annual pay raises commensurate with inflation up to 7%, with a minimum of 3%, plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay for all members. The professors have also asked for “equity adjustments,” explained in union documents as aimed at rectifying “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses and would help make the University of Alaska a better employer to its faculty.”
University officials hold the the union’s compensation requests are unsustainable and unlikely to get the support of state lawmakers.
University officials said they would still entertain offers from the union, but the vote to implement the contract was necessary to avoid forcing faculty to wait another year for a raise.
“United Academics believes that our faculty must be compensated for the loss of purchasing power over the last six years,” reads a news release from the union. “United Academics believes that our faculty workloads should recognize an educator or researcher’s participation on important university committees, workgroups, and university business as well as their primary responsibilities of teaching and/or research; to do otherwise requires our faculty to perform unpaid work.”
The union also holds that “post-doctoral,” or recently-awarded PhD holders, are being excluded from “basic salary floors and protections.”
The university is trying to set the stage for “roll-backs on academic freedom and tenure protections across the board,” according to the union.
“We want a fair contract for our students because our faculty working conditions are our students’ learning conditions. It’s that simple,” Abel Bult-Ito, president of United Academics, said in a prepared statement.