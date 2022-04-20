This is why the road through Denali National Park will not be open past Mile 43 during the upcoming season.
The road is gone, victim of the persistent landslide at Mile 45.4 on Polychrome Pass, called Pretty Rocks. Park employees visited the site last week and determined that since maintenance stopped last fall, the former road slid another 25-to-45-feet. It is impassable.
So for this summer season, buses into the park will travel no further than Mile 43 of the 92-mile road, until a long-term solution is implemented.
The National Park Service and Federal Highways Administration began working on a long-term solution during the winter of 2017-2018. In 2020, after investigating several options, they decided to design a bridge that would span the landslide area. The plan will also construct a retaining wall along the road above another hazard — Bear Cave landslide — at Mile 44.8.
The park is taking a comprehensive look at two miles of the Denali Park Road, Mile 44-46, to ensure that another hazard doesn’t jeopardize road safety, even after Pretty Rocks is addressed.
Here is the plan: A 400-foot steel bridge will be constructed to span the the Pretty Rocks landslide. A temporary platform will be installed on the east side to extend the staging area during bridge construction.
Excavation east and west of the bridge will accommodate construction activities and traffic. All that material will be placed on the slope below the road.
Slight realignment of the road on the west side of the bridge will allow proper turning radius for buses getting on and off the bridge. The plan calls for installation of retaining walls and drainage improvements east of the bridge, on the uphill slope. Rock scaling, rock reinforcement and/or creation of rockfall ditches will reduce rockfall risk.
Total estimated cost of this first phase is $53 million. A total of $25 million has been made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to start implementing phase one this year.
This first phase will require five months of excavation, plus three months of bridge construction. Total time to complete the project? Two years.
During the 2022 summer season, buses will travel as far as Mile 43 of the park road, and turn around at the East Fork Toklat Bridge or the East Fork Cabin site. Kantishna hotels will operate as fly-in destinations only this summer.
The second phase of the project will address the nearby Bear Cave landslide and will be implemented at a later date. Cost for Phase two is $65 million. At that point, when the bridge is in place, transportation west of Pretty Rocks will be permitted.