A perpetual landslide on Polychrome Pass has closed the Denali Park Road due to unsafe conditions. The area, called Pretty Rocks, at Mile 45.4 of the park road, has been steadily sliding for quite some time, requiring vigilant maintenance on the narrow gravel road.
The slide is currently dropping 10- to 12-inches per day and that is speeding up rapidly, according to Paul Ollig, head interpreter at Denali National Park.
The road is now closed at Mile 42. East of the slide, the park remains open to visitors including tour and transit buses.
The park announced Tuesday that all visitors currently camping at Wonder Lake Campground and in the backcountry areas west of Polychrome Pass will be relocated east of the closure over the next few days. Both park transit buses and likely some sprinter vans will be used for that purpose, Ollig said. It is expected to take several days to reach all the backcountry users.
Beginning today, traffic going westbound into the park will be restricted to essential travel to facilitate the seasonal closure of western park operations, including private lodges and inholdings in the Kantishna area. This appears to put an abrupt end to the visitor season in Kantishna, primarily for visitors traveling by bus. However, the Kantishna airstrip remains open. Bicycles and pedestrians are also prohibited from traveling beyond Mile 43, the East Fork Bridge.
Effective immediately, camper buses will not be available for backcountry trips past Mile 42, near the East Fork Bridge. Park tour and transit buses will also continue to operate but will turn around at Mile 42. Wonder Lake Campground is now closed at Mile 89. Eielson Visitor Center at Mile 66 is also closed for the remainder of the season.
The park road typically closes to vehicle traffic beyond Teklanika Rest Area, at Mile 30, in mid-September. It is not yet known how this will affect the lottery weekend, when private drivers are allowed to drive into the park. That happens Sept. 17, 19, 20 and 21. Military Appreciation Day is Sept. 18. Usually, those lottery winners can drive the entire 92 miles of the park road.
“Changing climate is driving frozen ground to thaw, resulting in unpredictable and increasing landslide movement rates at Pretty Rocks that are unprecedented in the history of the park road,” said Don Striker, Denali’s superintendent. “We cannot safely keep up with the accelerating rate of landslide movement caused by permafrost thaw currently occurring in association with Pretty Rocks landslide.”
He said the National Park Service is actively working with the Federal Highway Administration and other partners to find a long-term solution to maintain road access at Pretty Rocks corner and across Polychrome Mountain.
Meanwhile, east of the slide, the park is still open for visitors.
“The Denali Visitor Center continues to provide daily ranger services, and front-country trails and backcountry access remain open,” according to a park press release.
The park stressed that visitors can still enjoy a full park experience along the portion of the road east of the landslide. That includes wildlife viewing, views of Denali, front-country trails, and backcountry hiking and camping, according to Brooke Merrell, deputy superintendent.
Landslides at Pretty Rocks have been happening since the 1960s, but only required maintenance every two or three years, according to the park. But by 2018, the slumping increased to almost half an inch per day, then to 3½ inches per day by August 2020. Early August rains in 2021 appear to have triggered the rate to increase significantly, with much of the landslide currently moving downhill at more than 10 inches per day, the park said.
“Climate change, with its associated warmer winter temperatures and increased precipitation, has taken what was previously a problem solved by maintenance staff performing road repairs and made a challenge too difficult to overcome with short-term solutions,” according to a park press release.
The President’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget request for the National Park Service identifies specific funding for a construction solution at Polychrome Pass, to ensure access is maintained, the park service said.
“The project is currently in planning and design, so construction would not likely begin until at least 2023, the press release said. The preferred solution is building a bridge to span the landslide area.
For more information on Pretty Rocks Landslide, go to go.nps.gov/PrettyRocks.