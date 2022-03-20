President Joe Biden made a statement after the death Friday of U.S. Rep. Don Young, the most senior member in Congress.
The president also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and U.S. Capitol in memorial of Young.
Biden recalled the 88-year-old Republican as a tough and loyal consensus builder. Young, who served 25 back-to-back terms, was often described as Alaska’s third senator for his influence and longevity in Congress.
“I knew Don Young for a long time. He always stayed true to who he was and the people of Alaska he represented,” Biden said.
Young backed tax cuts and gun rights. A staunch supporter of the oil and gas industry, Young was a founding member of the Alaska Cannabis Caucus, proposing bills to decriminalize marijuana and regulate it like alcohol.
Biden remembered Young for his willingness to work across the aisle, as American politics have become more polarized. After Biden’s election in 2020, Young was among the first Republicans to congratulate the Democratic president.
“He was larger than life, but always focused on Alaskans’ everyday lives,” Biden said. “As Dean of the House, he was the longest-serving House Republican in history — but cherished photos of his legislation being signed into law by 10 presidents, Republicans and Democrats.”
Young was one of only 13 Republicans in the House to support Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And he introduced Interior Secretary Deb Haaland at her confirmation hearing. Haaland is the first Native American to serve in the position.
Biden said that few other U.S. lawmakers have had a bigger impact on their state. “Don’s legacy lives on in the infrastructure projects he delighted in steering across Alaska. In the opportunities he advanced for his constituents. In the enhanced protections for Native tribes he championed. His legacy will continue in the America he loved.
“Jill and I send our prayers to his wife Anne, to his daughters and the entire Young family, and to the people of Alaska,” Biden said.