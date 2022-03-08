Oil prices surged to $129 per barrel Tuesday after President Biden announced a ban on Russian energy imports that include oil, gas and coal, in retaliation for the country's invasion of Ukraine.
“Today, I’m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy. We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in a national address. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
Analysts predicted that gasoline prices, which are at record highs, could climb more. The price of gas at the pump in Alaska averaged $4.50 per gallon Tuesday, AAA reported. The national average was $4.17 per gallon.
The price hike comes at a challenging time. Consumers already are spending more for goods and services because of inflation.
Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, but its energy exports account for only about 4% of America’s fossil fuel supplies. While the U.S. produces oil, gas and coal, it is a net importer of energy.
Britain also announced Tuesday it will halt Russian oil imports by the end of the year. The European Union, which receives 40% of its natural gas from Russia, outlined a longer-term plan for ending its reliance on Russian energy.
Canadian officials meanwhile promoted Canadian energy for the U.S. to offset the loss of Russian imports. America already imports more fossil fuels from Canada than from any other nation.
“Alberta is the answer to U.S. energy security. Real emissions reductions, reliable, right next door,” Alberta’s energy chief Sonya Savage said.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that Canada would like to discuss with President Biden how it could send more oil to the U.S.
“We could discuss how to ship nearly one million barrels of day of responsibly produced energy every day from the USA’s closest friend and ally. All it would take is his approval for Keystone XL. Easy,” Kenney said.
The controversial Keystone XL pipeline was canceled after widespread protests, including by environmentalists. The proposed pipeline would have transported oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The Keystone XL pipeline would have passed through Nebraska and traversed an aquifer that is the groundwater source for millions of residents in the Plains states.