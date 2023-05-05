Denali

An avalanche killed Denali National Park and Preserve staff member Eric Walter while he was backcountry skiing on a north-facing slope near Mile 10 on the Park Road on Thursday.

According to a National Park Service news release, about 1 p.m. Thursday an individual reported to the park’s kennel staff that they saw a skier trigger an avalanche on an unnamed slope south of Jenny Creek and East of Savage River. The skier was alone when the avalanche happened.