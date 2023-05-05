An avalanche killed Denali National Park and Preserve staff member Eric Walter while he was backcountry skiing on a north-facing slope near Mile 10 on the Park Road on Thursday.
According to a National Park Service news release, about 1 p.m. Thursday an individual reported to the park’s kennel staff that they saw a skier trigger an avalanche on an unnamed slope south of Jenny Creek and East of Savage River. The skier was alone when the avalanche happened.
Denali rangers were dispatched to the slope and found an unoccupied truck at the Mile 11 pullout. A ranger used a spotting scope to look for survivors in the area where the avalanche occurred. Two skis, one vertical, one lying flat on the surface, as well as an orange bag were found in a debris field in the avalanche area, the release stated.
The park’s mountaineering rangers were dispatched with the park’s contracted helicopter. The team members conducted a quick aerial reconnaissance of the area and landed to configure for a short-haul operation. Two rangers with basic life support equipment were inserted via short-haul to the scene, where they determined that the skier had died. The skier was later identified as Eric Walter.
"Our thoughts are with Eric's family in this challenging time," park Superintendent Brooke Merrell said in the release. "We are also incredibly grateful for the professional and compassionate response of our Talkeetna mountaineering team.”
Walter was a member of the Alaska Regional Communications Center (Denali Dispatch) and was known for providing radio-based safety support and dispatch services for National Park Service operations across Alaska.