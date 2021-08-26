The Denali Road Lottery has been cancelled for this season after a landslide closed more than half of the Denali Park Road. Military Appreciation Day has also been cancelled due to the Pretty Rocks landslide
Individuals who received permits for 2021 will be refunded, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
The landslide on Polychrome Pass impacted the Denali Park Road at mile 45.5, and the road is closed after Mile 42 as of Tuesday. Visitors to Denali National Park and Preserve still have the opportunity to travel the road up to Mile 42 on transit and tour busses until Sept. 16. Starting on Sept. 17, a portion of the road from Mile 15 to Mile 30 will open for private vehicles for as long as weather conditions allow.
The road lottery happens every September, and this year was scheduled for Sept. 17, 19, 20 and 21. Military Appreciation Day is Sept. 18. During a four-day period, lottery winners are able to purchase, for $25, a single permit that allows them to drive as much of the Denali road as they want, depending upon snow conditions. Military Appreciation Day is an extra day of the lottery and is available to active-duty military service members and their families
Each year, 1,600 permits are awarded. The lottery is extremely popular and competitive. According to the NPS website, the likelihood of securing a ticket depends on the number of entrants in a given year, but the odds are roughly one in seven — less than a 15% chance. The lottery was created to limit the number of private vehicles traveling in the park. In the 1980s, nearly 2,000 cars entered the park daily, creating issues with sanitation and traffic jams.