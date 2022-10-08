Some crude oil is thick like maple syrup or molasses. Alaska’s North Slope has a lot of it — tens of billions of barrels — but the thick goo is hard to pump out of the ground, and most producers drill for light oil.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has been testing ways to produce heavy oil and announced on Friday that results so far are promising, and the research is moving to a new phase.
If new state-funded field testing pans out, oil producers will be able to greatly increase production volumes in the years to come, according to Abhijit Dandekar, chair of UAF’s Petroleum Engineering program.
A powdery substance known as polymer, mixed with water, is the key.
“We’re thinking polymer flooding has the potential to double heavy oil recovery,” said Jill Fisk, a manager for Hilcorp Alaska, which is working with the researchers.
The U.S. Department of Energy, which has funded some of the work, describes the polymer flooding as an enhanced oil recovery method using solutions in an aqueous medium to increase oil recovery by decreasing the water-oil mobility ratio.
UAF and its partners conducted the first ever field pilot on Alaska’s North Slope to validate the use of polymer floods for heavy oil enhanced recovery.
Polymer is already being used in the oil industry in Canada, China and India, according to Dandekar. UAF is testing its applications for the Arctic.
The research began in 2018. A field laboratory was established at Milne Point, located about 30 miles northwest of Prudhoe Bay.
Polymer was used to produce heavy oil at 30 wells. Fisk said the polymer flooding helped them raise production from 300 barrels of oil a day to 900 barrels.
“This is great news for Alaska, and great news for the [oil] industry,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who hosted a news conference in the Schaible Auditorium at the Joseph Usibelli Engineering Building at UAF to tout the research, which he characterized as tantamount to a major new oil find.
“We believe there is real promise with this technology,” he said.
The beauty of improving technology to produce heavy oil is that the oil wells and drilling permits already exist, Dunleavy said.
About $7 million in funding for the research has come from the federal energy department. The state is now underwriting the study with a $5 million grant.
Polymer has the potential to increase oil production by 50,000-125,000 barrels a day across the North Slope in the next five years, according to Dandekar, the principal investigator on the project.
The next phase of research has started. The work is being conducted in a laboratory for now, said Dandekar.
Researchers are looking at mixing the polymer with a solvent, instead of water, to get at even thicker crude oil.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.