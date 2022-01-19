Police are actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a Fairbanks man who allegedly shot and killed one man and injured another person on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The suspected shooter, Takodah Veach, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Tuesday-night incident, according to court documents.
Officers responded to an apartment on Slater Street about 9:20 p.m. to investigate reports of shots being fired. A woman at the apartment told police that she had been shot twice in the legs and was currently inside the apartment, according to a release from the Fairbanks Police Department.
At the scene, officers found a female and a male victim locked inside the apartment bathroom and numerous spent 9 mm casings. The male victim, 39-year-old Lee Kalloch, had been shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead, the release stated.
“The female victim was able to identify their assailant as Takodah Veach. Veach had left the apartment in a recently purchased 2007 Honda Accord,” according to the release.
The vehicle has since been located on Farmers Loop Road, however, Veach still remains at large. Anyone with information about Veach’s whereabouts should contact the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500.
A records check showed that Veach has not faced previous criminal charges in the state of Alaska.