Two people are dead after a fatal polar bear attack Tuesday in the Western Alaska village of Wales.

The bear chased several residents after it entered the village, fatally attacking Summer Myomick, 24, of Saint Michael, and her 1-year old son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, according to Alaska State Troopers. The attack reportedly happened near the village school.

