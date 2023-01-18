Two people are dead after a fatal polar bear attack Tuesday in the Western Alaska village of Wales.
The bear chased several residents after it entered the village, fatally attacking Summer Myomick, 24, of Saint Michael, and her 1-year old son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, according to Alaska State Troopers. The attack reportedly happened near the village school.
A local resident shot and killed the bear during the attack, troopers said.
Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials tried to fly to the western village on Tuesday but weather conditions hampered the journey. They tried again Wednesday but couldn’t land because of poor weather conditions and a lack of runway lights, according to troopers.
The village of Wales is the westernmost city on the North America mainland, located a little more than 100 miles northwest of Nome and just 50 miles from Russia. Polar bears are common in the area, particularly from December to May when they are known to enter areas with human settlements.
The last fatal polar bear attack in Alaska was in 1990.
