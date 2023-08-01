HAARP

UAF/GI photo by JR Ancheta

The 33-acre High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program near Gakona, Alaska, helps researchers study the ionosphere.

More than 50 researchers will be in Alaska in August for the resumption of a science summer school that culminates with experiments at the High-frequency Active Aurora Research Program facility operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

The Polar Aeronomy and Radio Science Summer School was last held more than 10 years ago. Its return is provided for as part of a five-year $9.3 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to UAF in 2021. That funding allowed creation of the Subauroral Geophysical Observatory for Space Physics and Radio Science at HAARP.

Rod Boyce is a science communicator for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.