The window for NASA to launch a two-stage sounding rocket into orbit from Poker Flat Research Range begins today, with a mission of better understanding the cause of a unique form of northern lights.
The Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations mission, or LAMP, will study pulsating northern lights, a rare type of aurora that flashes and vibrates. The experiment will determine whether the phenomenon is connected to microbursts — high-energy electrons from the magnetosphere that are driven toward Earth in bursts that last approximately one-tenth of a second.
“Understanding if and when the high-energy microbursts and low-energy auroral electrons occur together will help scientists learn how space weather changes atmospheric chemistry,” a University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute news release on the launch states.
The launch period for the experiment extends through March 10. The mission will be the first launch at Poker Flat Research Range since January 2020.
“One of the great things with LAMP is the number of different types of instruments and platforms that will look at the same aurora simultaneously,” said Alexa Halford, a space physics researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the experiment’s lead investigator.
During the two-week period, scientists will watch ground-based cameras to determine when the phenomenon is occurring. Then, a Black Brant IX sounding rocket — carrying numerous scientific instruments — will be launched to examine electrons, plasma, magnetic fields and visual components within the lights
On the ground, a riometer will provide an independent measure of high-energy electrons, so the rocket team can confirm the measurements, according to NASA.
“We have all but one piece of the puzzle that we’re hoping to catch simultaneously, but any of it is going to provide us new information and hopefully help us test that theory that it’s the chorus waves behind it all,” Halford said in a statement.
Poker Flat Research Range, located 30 miles north of Fairbanks, is owned by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and operates under contract with NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, which is part of the Goddard Space Flight Center.
The LAMP mission is an international collaboration with contributions from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Dartmouth College, University of New Hampshire, and University of Iowa, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Tohoku University, Nagoya University, and Kyutech in Japan.