A former Fairbanks pilot said he felt pressured by the state of Alaska to help crack down on bootlegging in rural regions by searching passengers’ baggage, and that when he refused he became the target of a criminal investigation.
After a jury convicted Ken Jouppi, a U.S. Air Force veteran, of misdemeanor bootlegging in 2013, Jouppi moved to Idaho. He said he has spent almost $100,000 fighting the state’s claim to his Cessna 206 under state forfeiture laws.
For Jouppi, who turns 80 in March, it is not about the aircraft; it’s about abuse of power.
“When I do die, I want to be able to hold my head up and say, ‘We fought,’” said Jouppi, who returned to Fairbanks for a visit and to tell his story.
The Alaska Court of Appeals recently rendered a decision on the forfeiture case, calling for the Fairbanks District Court to conduct further review. Jouppi is asking the Court of Appeals to reconsider.
His conviction is tied to a six pack of beer that was found in a passenger’s grocery bags. Jouppi is prepared to fight the seizure of his aircraft all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He is represented by Fairbanks attorney Robert John.
He is arguing that confiscation of the Cessna 206 is an excessive fine for a misdemeanor conviction, which already cost Jouppi his reputation and a successful business, Ken Air LLC.
The state of Alaska is bent on protecting its interest in deterring alcohol-related crimes in rural Alaska. Alcohol is banned in some communities, and state law holds that all bootleggers are subject to forfeiture laws, regardless of how much alcohol they are convicted of carrying, according to the Department of Law.
“The forfeiture statute unambiguously requires forfeiture of an airplane used to commit the offense of importation (defined to include attempt or solicitation) regardless of the amount of alcohol at issue or the value of the plane,” reads the state’s most-recent court filing. “At all times, Jouppi has had notice that his conduct would lead to forfeiture.”
Jouppi came to Alaska in 1979 and flew for an air taxi service in Ketchikan. He moved to Fairbanks and continued flying for other companies before returning to Ketchikan and obtaining his own air taxi certificate. He returned to Fairbanks in 1996 after finding his dream home, with an air strip, for sale off of Chena Hot Springs Road.
Jouppi flew a Cessna 185 on floats and later purchased the Cessna 206, which expanded his business. He said he focused on safety, consistency, and treating passengers well. Over time, he noticed he was getting more and more work from people traveling to and from Fairbanks and their Native village.
“People were comfortable with me and I was able to build a business,” Jouppi said.
The village work helped keep the airline operating in the winter when visitor and commercial work slowed down. Jouppi also said he met a variety of interesting people.
“You get to be friends with people,” he said.
One day, a hotel clerk was angered by one of Jouppi’s passenger’s excessive drinking. He called airport police, who directed Jouppi to search the man’s things. Jouppi found a few bottles of whiskey, and that discovery led to criminal charges.
It was a watershed moment for Jouppi, who felt he had crossed a line by searching a man’s things without his consent.
“I wanted to back up,” he said. “You just don’t do that to people. It was such an assault on their privacy, their dignity — all of these things that are so important.”
The man never flew with Jouppi again, and the pilot resolved that was the last time he would search a person’s belongings.
“That was not something I was going to do,” he said.
Jouppi cooperated with authorities, who sometimes called asking basic yes or no questions about passengers and trips, he said.
“Sometimes they would do their thing, and I would lose the trip as a result,” Jouppi said. “I tried to do what I could. If I was suspicious of someone carrying a lot of alcohol, I would call the troopers. Sometimes they wouldn’t even respond.”
Jouppi quit calling authorities on suspicious passengers after they neglected to respond a few times, he said.
He also saw that in Arctic Village, a woman met incoming travelers, checked their luggage, and smashed bottles of alcohol if she found them. This is the way, Jouppi thought.
“I didn’t think it was my job,” he said.
The criminal charges came in the spring of 2012 after Jouppi returned from a vacation in Arizona. By then, he suspected he was being watched. On April 3, 2012, his suspicions were confirmed.
Helen Nicholia, a regular customer, was headed to Beaver. It was Jouppi’s first trip of the day.
“I had no reason at all to suspect that she might be carrying anything illegal,” Jouppi said.
Helen’s sister dropped her off at the airport, and Jouppi helped load her things, including boxes of groceries.
Jouppi picked up a grocery bag, saw the tops of tin cans and assumed it was soda.
“Never even gave it a thought,” he said.
Alaska State Troopers stopped the aircraft before it departed. Both Jouppi and his passenger were charged with bootlegging in connection with the six pack of beer plus more beer that was packed away in the boxes.
Nicholia pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor alcohol charge and was given a three-day sentence.
Jouppi opted to go to trial. A jury found him guilty of misdemeanor bootlegging. He received a similar sentence as Nicholia’s.
The state of Alaska has twice seized the Cessna 206 and twice returned it after Jouppi contested. He is prohibited from selling the aircraft pending the outcome of the forfeiture case.
The Alaska Court of Appeals recently ruled that the Fairbanks District Court should “determine whether the forfeiture of Jouppi’s airplane constitutes an excessive fine — and, if so, whether a partial forfeiture should be ordered.”
Jouppi, who operated one of the smallest air carriers out of Fairbanks, thinks he was targeted because of his moral objections to searching passengers’ luggage, looking for contraband on behalf of the state.
Jouppi feels it’s a violation of privacy and of due process to conduct a search of a person’s things without a warrant.
“Not only is it my right to defend my property but it’s my duty to do that so that when we win this thing, the state is going to have to think twice before they start forfeiting other people’s property for frivolous reasons,” he said. “If we lose, that makes it just so much easier for the state to take people’s property.”