Alaska State Troopers

A former Fairbanks pilot said he felt pressured by the state of Alaska to help crack down on bootlegging in rural regions by searching passengers’ baggage, and that when he refused he became the target of a criminal investigation.

After a jury convicted Ken Jouppi, a U.S. Air Force veteran, of misdemeanor bootlegging in 2013, Jouppi moved to Idaho. He said he has spent almost $100,000 fighting the state’s claim to his Cessna 206 under state forfeiture laws.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.