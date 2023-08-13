Plane Crash Site

The PA-18 aircraft crashed in a steep ravine in the southwest preserve of Denali National Park.

Pilot Jason Tucker, 45, of Wasilla, and passenger Nicolas Blace, 44, of Chugiak are presumed to have died in a PA-18 aircraft accident in the southwest preserve of Denali National Park and Preserve this week.

On Wednesday, the Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC) was informed of an overdue aircraft in Denali National Park’s southwest preserve. An initial search flight launched by the AKRCC that evening was turned around due to weather. On Thursday morning, military personnel on an Air National Guard flight located the aircraft wreckage in a narrow ravine north of the West Fork of the Yentna River.

