Angela Rodell, who has overseen the Alaska Permanent Fund through record growth, has been removed from her role as chief executive officer.
Under Rodell’s leadership since 2015, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60%, from $51 billion to more than $80 billion. The earnings from the fund support most government services as well as pay annual dividend checks to Alaskans.
No reason was disclosed for her termination after the board of trustees that oversees the investment portfolio voted 5-1 Thursday to remove her from the post, effective immediately.
Trustees who voted to terminate Rodell were Steve Rieger, Ethan Schutt, Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige, Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney and Craig Richards. William Moran voted against it.
KTOO public media reported that the board decision to terminate Rodell followed a closed-door meeting related to her annual performance review. The board has been holding its quarterly meeting this week in Anchorage.
In October, Rodell had questioned a proposal by Mahoney to cut $900,000 in employee pay from the Permanent Fund Corp. budget. The measure failed.
“Should we continue to be building this agency, or is it time to put our hands up and go, ‘Maybe it’s time to shrink this. Maybe it’s time to move it over, back to Department of Revenue. Maybe it’s – ’ And how do we think about that? So it’s bigger, it’s more philosophical. It’s just trying to understand where we want to go with this organization,” Rodell said, according to KTOO Public Media.
The Alaska Permanent Fund has won numerous awards under Rodell's leadership, including North American Private Equity Institutional Limited Partner of the Year and Institutional Investor’s Sovereign Wealth Fund of the Year for Hedge Fund Investments.
Rodell also has served as deputy chair of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.
“The Alaska program is a great story of forward thinking,” Rodell said in a July interview with Allocator Intel. “We were able to recognize that [oil] was an overwhelming source of revenue to the state that probably wouldn’t last forever.”
Prior to leading the Alaska Permanent Fund, a state-owned corporation, Rodell was the Department of Revenue commissioner under former Gov. Sean Parnell. She also was on the Permanent Fund Corp.'s board of trustees. Her career has included roles as a financial adviser for several states that included Alaska.
Replacing Rodell is Valerie Mertz, the chief financial officer, as the board conducts a search for an executive director.
After the Thursday vote to terminate Rodell, the board of trustees issued the following statement: “After the review and completion of the annual Executive Director evaluation, the Board of Trustees of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation have decided to undertake a search for a new executive director to lead the Permanent Fund in its continued growth and evolving role in support of Alaska.
“The Board is grateful for Director Rodell’s service and engagement during her tenure and wishes her well.
“In the interim, while the Board conducts a search for a replacement executive director, the Board has designated the Chief Financial Officer Valerie Mertz as the acting Executive Director. The Board has complete confidence in her ability to manage the Corporation and the Fund during this transition.”
In response to a request for comment from the News-Miner, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office said in an email Friday:
"Governor Dunleavy has no involvement in the board of trustees’ actions or decisions. The Governor does not request personnel actions for any independent state corporation. The Alaska Constitution and state statutes give management of the APFC to the trustees."