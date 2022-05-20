An investment chief for the state’s $83 billion Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. is leaving his post to join the private sector.
Steve Moseley, who has served as deputy chief investment officer at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. for eight years, is resigning to pursue a business venture in New York, the APFC announced.
Moseley’s departure will be the second exit in six months of a high-level manager at the state-owned Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
The APFC executive director was terminated in December by the board of trustees.
As deputy CIO, Moseley has had a sizable role at the corporation that includes leading private equity fund investments and direct investing activities, according to the corporation’s website. He also oversees alternative investments at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., which represent 45% of the fund’s portfolio. Alternative assets span private equity, venture capital, private credit and other areas.
Marcus Frampton, chief investment officer at APFC, said he will miss Moseley’s investment skills and professionalism. Frampton will assume Moseley’s duties until a replacement is found.
“As he prepares to leave public service and continue his career in the private sector at the end of this month, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation thanks Steve Moseley for his many contributions to the fund and the state of Alaska,” said Paulyn Swanson, director of communications at the APFC.
“APFC will be initiating a succession process to search for and fill this director-level investment position,” Swanson said in an email Thursday to the News-Miner.
Before joining the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., Moseley was vice president at Credit Suisse First Boston. He also was president of StepStone Group, which manages private market assets.
As the APFC plans for Moseley’s departure in June, it also is working to find a new executive director.
The corporation is planning to award a contract to an executive search firm to assist the board of trustees in hiring an executive director.
The executive director position has been open since Angela Rodell was terminated by the board of trustees in December. The Permanent Fund experienced record growth during Rodell’s tenure.