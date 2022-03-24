The Pentagon has ordered an independent commission to investigate suicides at three Alaska military bases and the increasing number of service members who have taken their lives.
The new commission, mandated by Congress, will review suicides at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eileson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright, the Pentagon disclosed Tuesday. The commission also will review suicides at installations in North Carolina, Kentucky and South Korea.
“It’s imperative that the [Defense] Secretary believes that we continue to take care of all our teammates and reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a key priority,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a news conference this week.
The new commission will visit bases and gather information to better understand the problem and identify solutions, Kirby said.
In a memo signed Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the review and an action plan for solutions that can be "applied at an enterprise scale" across the military.
The commission, which will be made up of military leaders, will begin site visits in August and report to Congress in 2023 with a plan.
Military.com reported this week that at least 11 soldiers in Alaska died by suicide in 2021. Another six deaths are being investigated.
The number of Alaska troops who have died by suicide have been on a steady climb.
In 2020, seven soldiers died by suicide, Military.com reported. In 2019, the number was eight. There were three suicides reported in 2018.
Suicides in the military overall have been on the rise since 2018. In 2020, 580 U.S. military members committed suicide. The figure includes the National Guard and reserves.
The commission also will look at suicides reported at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
The list has expanded to include Naval Air Station North Island, California, and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.