Alaska Railroad has named Susan Lotter of Pennsylvania as this year’s Catch the Train photo contest grand prizewinner for capturing this shot. Alaska Railroad/Susan Lotter

Susan Lotter of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, has been named the winning photographer in the annual Alaska Railroad Catch the Train photo contest, according to a railroad news release.

Lotter’s photograph beat 11 others through a public vote on the Alaska Railroad Facebook page. The contest garnered more than 1,200 votes. As the winner, Lotter receives $1,500 in cash, four tickets on the Denali Star Train, and her photo will grace the cover of the Alaska Railroad’s next calendar.