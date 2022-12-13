Fort Wainwright

The national defense spending bill has several provisions and capital projects for Alaska, including at Fort Wainwright.

 News Miner File Photo

A bill poised for a vote in the U.S. Senate soon calls for unspecified special duty pay, or “Arctic Pay,” for military service in Alaska and authorizes $99 million for a physical fitness annex at Fort Wainwright.

The legislation is aimed at setting national defense priorities for the federal fiscal year that started Oct. 1 and also authorizes up to $150 million for acquisition of a commercially-available icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard.

