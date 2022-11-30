Mary Peltola

Mary Peltola voted not to impose a contract on rail workers on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Courtesy Peltola campaign

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, voted no on Wednesday on imposing a contract on rail workers, a rare move being contemplated in Congress to avoid the economic turmoil of a national freight rail strike.

The Congresswoman voted "yes" that rail workers should have seven days of paid sick leave, according to the clerk of the U.S. House.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.