U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, voted no on Wednesday on imposing a contract on rail workers, a rare move being contemplated in Congress to avoid the economic turmoil of a national freight rail strike.
The Congresswoman voted "yes" that rail workers should have seven days of paid sick leave, according to the clerk of the U.S. House.
The vote in the House of Representatives was 290-137 to impose a contract brokered by the White House. Now it’s the U.S. Senate’s turn to act but when that will happen is not clear.
A strike is looming as soon as Dec. 9 after some rail worker unions rejected the contract, causing President Joe Biden to call on Congress to intervene.
The Class I freight railroads are in the final stages of bargaining with unions representing 115,000 employees, according to the National Railway Labor Conference.
As of Nov. 22, four of 13 unions had rejected the contract. The four unions include one very large labor group, the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation union, or SMART-TD, and three smaller ones who reportedly represent more than half of unionized rail workers.
The rail workers say the problem is chronic understaffing, which is driving policies that make it difficult to take a sick day or go on leave.
“I am evaluating all options at Congress’ disposal,” reads a statement from U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. “That said, I do not believe we should have arrived at this point in the first place: As a general rule, Congress should not be intervening in the collective bargaining process between industry and labor organizations, and I’m disappointed President Biden failed to help these parties find a solution months prior.
"A rail strike would exacerbate the major supply chain and inflation crisis this administration continues to build upon with their out-of-touch energy and spending policies. To be clear, a freight rail strike would not impact the Alaska Railroad and its employees, but it would disrupt the flow of freight into our state, causing higher prices and further supply chain issues.”
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is carefully reviewing the viewpoints of all parties involved in the long-running railroad industry contract dispute, according to a spokeswoman.
A good scenario would be that the conflict is resolved without congressional intervention, said Karina Borger, communications director for Murkowski.
Rail freight is the centerpiece of the global supply chain, according to the New York Times. A strike would reportedly shut down nearly a third of the country’s freight.
Alaska receives a majority of consumer goods by container ship from the Port of Tacoma, which receives freight via the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad.
BNSF operates one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America. One of its two largest unions, representing nearly half the railroad's 35,000 workers, is the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, which ratified the new agreement. BNSF’s other big union is SMART-TD, the largest union to reject the contract.
All of the new agreements increase wages by 24% through 2024, with a 14.1% wage increase effective immediately, according to the National Railway Labor Conference.
The agreements provide five $1,000 annual lump sum payments, health benefit enhancements and an additional personal leave day for all employees.
“A portion of the wage increases and lump sum payments are retroactive, resulting in more than $11,000 on average in immediate payouts to employees,” a statement on the website raillaborfacts.org reads.
Average rail worker wages will reach about $110,000 per year by the end of the agreement, the most substantial pay increase in decades, according to the railway conference.
They say the value of rail employees’ total compensation package, which already ranks among the highest in the nation, averages at about $160,000 per year.
Peltola spoke about why she is siding with the workers on Meet The Press on Tuesday.
“I am going to be in a lot of communication with union leaders, especially union leaders in Alaska,” she said. “This is, of course, is a very grave concern throughout the nation, including Alaska, with freight being so important to all Americans.”
Peltola said she was very concerned that negotiations concluded “without really getting where we needed to be in terms of sick leave.”
She said the situation is untenable.
“I just don't think it’s right or fair to expect workers to go to work sick as a dog,” she said.
When asked if she was concerned about the damage to the economy from a strike, Peltola said expecting a whole sector of employees to go to work while ill is also damaging to the economy.
“It’s not just paid sick days,” she said, “it’s the ability to have a sick day without the threat of being fired.”