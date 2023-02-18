Alaska’s freshman U.S. House representative constantly has questions posed to her about the “Alaska model” of governing while in Washington, D.C.
For Rep. Mary Peltola, the question initially caught her off guard.
The ‘Alaska model’
“If that was confusing to you, it’s confusing to me as well,” Peltola said during a joint address of the Alaska Legislature. “But what they’re talking about is our bipartisan approach in our state.”
She called it evident based on the coalitions both the Alaska Senate and House have built up over the years.
“It’s encouraging to me that Alaska can be the lead in this model,” Peltola said. “I honestly believe that it is the most effective way to govern for our state, and hopefully in the future for our nation.”
She highlighted the development of new groups, including an informal bipartisan freshman caucus. The 33rd Legislature features the largest freshman class in 20 years, with 17 brand new faces in Juneau.
“I’m very encouraged and surprised that this freshman class started a freshman caucus,” Peltola said. “That would have never occurred to the 10 of us who came in during our freshman class.”
Peltola, a Democrat, served in the Alaska House from 1999 to 2009, representing the Bethel region.
She observed the Alaska model can be considered multi-partisan due to the wide spectrum.
“It’s a messy way of doing things, it’s not easy and very complicated and takes a lot of sorting out,” Peltola said. “But it really is the best way of doing things. Governing is messy, so I think it’s just a good model that Alaska leads the model in pursuing.”
She added people ask her about the model “because they realize that business as usual in D.C. isn’t working any more.”
“Slowly and surely the partisan rancor of the past few years is losing its appeal,” she said. “People are remembering that politics first and foremost is about fixing things and not just launching cable news careers or racking up Retweets. We must work together to fix things. That’s really the Alaska model boiled down to its essence.”
United front
She noted that the Alaska federal delegation reflects the model, saying that Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan “have made it clear they do not care I am a Democrat.”
“They prioritize our Alaska delegation far more than any partisanship,” Peltola said.
Peltola entered federal office first after winning a special election to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Don Young, who died in March 2022 from natural causes after 49 years as Alaska’s representative in the House.
She secured the full two-year term after winning the Nov. 8 midterm election. Both elections made use of the state’s new ranked choice voting system.
She reflected on Young’s description of the Alaska delegation as “small but mighty.”
“Thanks to Lisa’s experience, Dan’s tenacity and Don’s legacy, our voice is loud and powerful,” Peltola said.
Proof, she said, lies in the level of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding the state secured. She cited $285 million for the Alaska Marine Highway System, $136 in broadband and rural internet grants and $330 million in Arctic national defense funding.
However, Peltola said the delegation’s work in D.C. is “just one piece of the puzzle.” The heavy lifting, she said, lies with the state legislature.
“The work that you’re doing here in the Capitol Building will shape Alaska for the next generation,” she said.
Those efforts, she said, include questions of solid funding for education, a public work force of teachers, police officers, firefighters and public works, a resilient energy grid and investments in renewable energy projects.
She cited united support between the Alaska delegation and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office for the Willow project on the North Slope. Peltola said her staff is working with Congress’s Democratic Party leadership to push President Biden and the Department of Interior to support the project.
“We are close, but the president already knows where [the Alaska delegation] stand,” Peltola said. She added additional support from Alaska lawmakers and their constituents would drive home the need.
“We need to make sure the rest of the United States understands how important this project is to Alaskans on the ground,” Peltola said.
She stressed “gap oil” supplies are necessary for transportation and energy in the state, but should be looked as a short-term solution.
Environmental
“It is only gap oil if it serves as a bridge between our current needs and our future renewable capabilities,” Peltola said. “Make no mistake: We must reckon with the impacts of fossil fuels.”
She cited climate change impacts such as rising sea levels, melting ice and thawing permafrost and summer wildfires.
“We are on the front line of this battle and we must invest in a renewable future,” Peltola said. “In that future, we continue to lead in the energy sector as we continue to cultivate our wealth of renewable energy resources. In that future, Alaskans won’t be paying five times more than our friends in the Lower 48 just to go to work or warm our homes.”
Peltola added that fish issues, a topic she campaigned heavily on, is another topic uniting Alaskans.
“Alaskans from every community and culture are pro-fish,” Peltola said. “Without fish, there is such a void that it can’t be expressed in words.”
She cited the need preserving fish populations, and the industry and culture that it supports.
“I cannot imagine a suture where my grandchildren don’t experience that opportunity,” Peltola said. “Our economies and our cultures depend on fish.”
While a few places such as Bristol Bay have enjoyed several record seasons, others aren’t fortunate. The salmon stocks of the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers have crashed, leaving the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to limit or even cancel fishing activities. Southeast Alaska, she added, saw diminishing returns on herring and hooligan stocks.
“This is ... felt around the state,” Peltola said, adding that climate change, bycatch, inadequate research funding and an antiquated management system have left us with ecosystems on the brink of collapse.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, asked about air quality issues in the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area. The Environmental Protection Agency, he noted, has recommended a partial disapproval of Alaska’s state implementation plan, which could impact federal highway funding and cost of living.
“I know this has been an issue people in Fairbanks have grappled with for decades now,” Peltola said. “There’s been improvements on wood burning stoves.”
She noted it’s the delegation’s top priority related to the EPA.
“This is the only other topic we’ve talked about beside Willow,” Peltola said. “We are going to do everything we can to explain to the EPA that we need to do everything we can to not penalize Alaskans or making life even more expensive for them, or jeopardizing the F-35 program.”