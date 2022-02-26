Pat Pitney appointed University of Alaska president

In a unanimous decision, the University of Alaska Board of Regents voted Friday to name Pat Pitney the university system’s president.
“I am truly honored and humbled to lead this great university system,” Pitney said after the vote. “I am dedicated to continuing to build a strong team with shared governance, with our staff and with each of our universities.”
Noting that Pitney is the first woman to hold the position in the university’s 100-year history, chair Sheri Buretta said, “This is a time for forward momentum and to celebrate our successes.”
Added regent John Davies, “We at the entire UA system are lucky to have a person of her caliber at the helm right now. It is hard to imagine someone with a better resume.”
He noted Pitney’s background as the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director for the state of Alaska and her 10-year tenure as UA vice president.
Long history with the university
The regents’ appointment of Pitney as president almost seemed like a formality Friday, as she has served as the UA system’s interim president for two years.
She has led a public university system with 26,000 students and institutions in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast.
A Fairbanks resident, Pitney’s office is at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her appointment Friday also was something of a homecoming.
“I started my first professional job at the system office in 1991, working with amazing faculty, staff and administrators in my time there. I’ve been blessed with excellent mentors and a scope of responsibilities that prepared me for this position,” Pitney said.
Pitney knows the university system as a parent and as a former student. She holds an MBA from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her three children graduated from UA, each from a different university, in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau.
“My kids were raised under my desk in Butrovich [office building at UAF], and I got to learn about the student experience at the three universities through their college experience,” Pitney said. “The system has been a big part of my entire adult life, so I look forward to contributing in this role to help create equally positive experiences for other Alaskans.”
Pitney has a record of achievement competing at the highest levels. She was a gold medalist in women’s air rifle in the 1984 Olympics. She said the experience instilled in her the importance of self-discipline and focus.
Focus on strategic goals
As UA’s permanent president, Pitney will focus on strategic goals collaboratively developed by university system stakeholders that the board of regents adopted this week.
Pitney said the goals and measures will serve as the university system’s roadmap for several years. The goals for the UA system are to:
• Contribute to Alaska’s economic development, skilled workforce and engaged citizenship;
• Foster academic excellence for student success;
• Promote diversity, equity and inclusion;
• Grow world-class research;
• Operate cost effectively.
Alaska lawmakers said Friday that they look forward to working with Pitney on issues affecting the university.
“It is welcome news that Interim President Pat Pitney was named as the new president,” said Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks). “She has worked the ins and outs of both the UA system and the state budgetary issues as the OMB Director.
“She won’t need any training and she will certainly hit the ground running,” Kawasaki said. “I know her to be a qualified, smart and committed Alaskan who has our future college graduates as priorities.”
Added Rep. Adam Wool (D-Fairbanks): “I’m glad the University chose Pat Pitney as their new permanent president. She’s not only super competent, but she’s had so much experience at UA and is very experienced in state government and how it works. She’s a ‘gold medal’ choice.”