For four days last week, Indigenous Alaskans converged on Fairbanks’s Big Dipper Arena for a celebration of culture during the 61st annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympics. Though people come from all around the state for WEIO, participants form a big family, many said. The camaraderie is what keeps them coming back each year, despite sometimes long travel distances.
Athletes
In his fifth WEIO, Trevor Edwards was competing in numerous events and was happy with his growth from past performances.
“I just really surprised myself,” said Edwards. His highlight of this year’s WEIO was that he either set or tied records in three events, and was proud that he was able to overcome nerves related to competition. “There will be times when I’m trying to kick and my body can tell that this is really high ... and I just calm myself down and destroy the height.”
But what keeps Edwards returning to WEIO is not the individual tests, but the other people. He said that he is thankful for the family that he has found through WEIO. Though people come from across Alaska, “we’re just all one big family.”
“It’s a very, very important thing in my life,” Edwards added. “We all just look forward to this to be with each other and coach each other.”
Like Edwards, Skyler Ervin also competed in a variety of events, although his specialty was pulling games. This was his first year back at WEIO after a two year hiatus, and so far he was happy with his results. “I’m doing decent,” he said. Ervin was pleased to see that there were more competitors this year than in 2021.
Ervin has competed in 10 WEIOs and attended 12. He said that he keeps coming back because “I like how I can meet cousins that I’ve never met before.”
Artists
Artists, including many first-time vendors, reported good sales at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, or WEIO for short, which wrapped up on Saturday.
During somewhat of a lull from athletic competitions on Saturday afternoon, the Big Dipper was filled with vendors and potential customers there to check out the scene. On display at the roughly 30 tables was a variety of artwork, including ivory carvings, jewelry, furs, fishskins and beadwork, made by Indigenous artists from around the state.
For many of the vendors, WEIO was a new experience, but all said the past few days had gone well. “Pretty good, it was worth the drive,” said Anchorage artist Caleigh Gotthardt, who was selling her jewelry at WEIO for the first time. Gotthardt said she decided to attend WEIO after hearing about artists’ successes last year.
Joshua Menadelook has been carving ivory for about 15 years, but this was his first time at WEIO. “I figured it would be a good opportunity to get more art out there.” He said that sales have been going “pretty decently.”
Destinee von Scheele was sitting at a table with tanned and multi-colored fish skin leather, which were prepared by her grandmother, June Pardue. Her grandfather, Charlie Pardue, was selling ulus and knives and earrings at the next table.
It was von Scheele’s first time at WEIO, and her grandparents’ first time in over a decade. They decided to come out because “we heard it was pretty busy for other artists last year,” von Scheele said. The business has been steady, they said. “The fishskins do really good,” added von Scheele.
The 2022 event marks the second year of WEIO’s return; it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 61st WEIO wrapped up on Saturday night with the final rounds of the one-foot high kick, blanket toss, ear weight, and the knuckle hop, followed by the presentation of awards and a dance performance.