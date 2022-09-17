The Denali Park Road to the Teklanika Rest Area officially opened to private vehicles on Friday. The Teklanika Rest Area is at Mile 30 of the Park Road.
The road will remain open, weather permitting, until snow or ice close the road at park headquarters (Mile 3.4) to vehicles for winter.
There are limited restroom facilities available at the Teklanika Rest Area, the parking area on the east side of the Savage River (Mile 15) and at the Mountain Vista Trailhead. Other park facilities west of headquarters, including the campgrounds, remain closed.
Beginning Sunday, Bear Loop off Riley Creek Campground will be open and free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. No water will be available and visitors should plan to pack out their own trash. A minimum of five sites will remain open over winter months.
It is possible that the road may open or close on short notice, due to rapidly changing weather. Visitors are encouraged to contact the park or use the National Park Service app for updated road and weather information.
Visitors should expect to encounter snow ice and mud on some portions of the road, particularly in shaded sections. Motorists are advised to be alert for wildlife as well as National Park Service personnel and heavy equipment on the road.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.