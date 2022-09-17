Denali Park Road

Photo courtesy Jeff Kurila

The Denali Park Road is to Mile 12, Mountain Vista.

 Photo courtesy Jeff Kurila

The Denali Park Road to the Teklanika Rest Area officially opened to private vehicles on Friday. The Teklanika Rest Area is at Mile 30 of the Park Road.

The road will remain open, weather permitting, until snow or ice close the road at park headquarters (Mile 3.4) to vehicles for winter.

