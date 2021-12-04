Anderson, Joy and Nordale elementary schools are proposed to be closed, with students and staff to be relocated to other schools to save money at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The School Efficiency Task Force, which met Nov. 10, 18 and 19, is also recommending a new format, grades 6-8, at Fairbanks area middle schools, which currently accommodate seventh and eight graders.
These changes, if adopted, are anticipated to save upwards of $3 million as education leaders prepare for a $17.3 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board of Education will discuss the task force recommendations at a work session at 6 p.m. Monday. A vote to close schools is anticipated on Feb. 1.
“The SETF (School Efficiency Task Force) believes the district must take decisive action for the 2022-23 school year in order to protect the district from further fiscal harm,” reads a report signed by Clinton M. Campion, an attorney with Sedor Wendlandt Evans and Filippi in Anchorage and the task force facilitator. “The recommendation of the SETF is based primarily on the principle of closing smaller schools rather than larger schools, as defined by the square footage of the school building, not the student population. By continuing to operate larger schools rather than smaller schools, the district will have more flexibility in the future if the trend in student enrollment were to reverse.”
School district enrollment has declined in recent decades while the number of public schools has grown with the addition of four charter schools since 2005. Enrollment was 15,140 during the 2002-2003 school year. Now it’s 12,300, according to the task force report. This combination of factors has led to empty classrooms at many traditional public schools. A consultant reviewed school capacity during the 2019-2020 school year and found that school buildings are collectively at about 66% capacity.
Other considerations for which schools to close included age of the building, recent investment, maintenance costs, student bus ride time and impact on staff and families, or “emotional” considerations, according to the task force report.
Shifting middle schools to grades 6-8 would put the Fairbanks area public education system in line with national best practices, according to the report.
“The SETF recognizes this has been the grade configuration in North Pole for years and has been effective for students,” the eight-page report reads.
Members of the task force include Tom Bartels, former school board member, principals, teachers, parents, clergy and military liaisons.
The panel rejected the idea of repurposing a school to house one of the school district’s alternative learning programs, which include the Career Education Center (CEC), the BRIDGE Program, the BEST Homeschool Program, and the E-Learning Program.
“The district would not achieve the necessary budgetary savings if it closed and repurposed a school in this manner. The SETF believes it would send a very confusing message to the community to close a school and then repurpose the building for another program, especially considering the impact to students, families, staff and communities of closing a school,” according to the task force report.
The panel recommended moving alternative learning programs to empty space at existing schools, such as moving the Career Education Center to Hutchison High School.
The school district administration, in a memorandum by Superintendent Karen Melin to the school board, agreed on closing Anderson and Joy schools and changing the middle school format but called for a third unnamed school to be repurposed for alternative school programs.
“The repurposing of a building would allow for the expansion of current programs, and the ability to move district programs from rented facilities,” Melin wrote.
Moving the CEC and BRIDGE programs from rented facilities would save the school district $388,877, according to the task force report. Shutting down an elementary school is estimated to save about $855,820 a year. Potential savings from closing a middle school was higher at $1.2 million.
The School Efficiency Task Force considered multiple options.
One discarded option was to close Randy Smith Middle School. The panel found that Tanana and Ryan middle schools would fill up, hitting almost full capacity, and closing a middle school “would not provide the district with sufficient flexibility if student enrollment trends were to reverse.”
The task force also noted that closing a middle school would make it difficult to adopt the new K-5 and 6-8 configurations and that it would reduce opportunities for middle school extra-curricular activities.
The new middle school format “will likely produce a stronger sense of community at the middle school level and will reduce transition fatigue for students who only spend two years at a middle school,” according to the task force report.
The panel considered staggering school closures over two years but rejected that idea, saying the school district should “rip the band aid off” and “maximize the cost savings.” The task force held that “students who would have to transfer to two different schools over the next two school years, e.g., a Joy Elementary 5th grader, who would transfer to a new elementary school for the 2022-23 school year and then transfer to a middle school for the 2023-24 school year” would be negatively impacted.
An upside of consolidating elementary schools is that some services, such as speech language assistance, would be more available with school-based staff as opposed to staff traveling to multiple schools, according to the report.
Closing Anderson Elementary School, located at Eielson Air Force Base, and moving students to Crawford Elementary School, also at Eielson, will require moving playground equipment and retrofitting restrooms for smaller children, according to the report.
“The district administration has considered these improvements and believes these improvements are achievable by the start of the 2022-23 school year,” the report reads.
Anne Wien Elementary School was considered for closure but spared due to its larger size, 63,532 square feet, compared with Nordale Elementary School, which is 49,210 square feet, according to the report.
Joy Elementary School was selected for closure in part due to its need for $5.2 million worth of improvements, such as new cabinetry, shelving, storage, flooring, writing boards, lighting, mobile furnishings and bulletin boards, according to the task force report.
Any schools that are closed will be handed over to the borough government, which owns all of the school buildings, to determine its fate.